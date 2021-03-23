North Shore tourism boom continues through spring season

Staying close to home. The Star Tribune’s Katie Galioto reports: “The world went into lockdown last year during spring break season, cutting short or canceling many Minnesotans’ plans to get away as COVID-19 began its spread across the country. … ‘It’s wild to think about last year at this time,’ said Kjersti Vick, marketing manager for Visit Cook County.… After the initial statewide shutdown, the small northeastern Minnesota county welcomed swarms of tourists over the summer months — its outdoor amenities and easy road trip location made for a pandemic-friendly vacation spot. The North Shore of Lake Superior has remained a popular destination through the winter and into spring for many of the same reasons. … Now some local businesses are saying the vaccine rollout and recent stimulus payments are making people even more willing to travel.”

Meat producers want beefed up processing pipeline. The Duluth News Tribune’s Noah Fish writes: “For more than a decade, Adam Bowman has faced a backlog when turning his cattle into meat. It’s led him to take matters into his own hands and buy a butcher shop. … Bowman, a farmer in southeast Minnesota who’s been raising Angus Simmental cattle since 2008, is the owner of Bowman’s Butcher Block, a new meat processing facility in Pine Island, Minn.… He’s far from the only producer in the state and the Midwest facing delays when it comes to meat processing. A shortage in processors has put pressure on smaller producers and businesses who need timely processing to stay afloat financially.”

Still paying for the stadium. WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports: “Five years after opening, U.S. Bank Stadium is still under construction. The $1 billion facility is in the final phase of its latest facelift. … Just two years ago, the stadium was at the top of its game, hosting the Final Four. From football to concerts, it gained local acclaim. But it didn’t take long for the newness to wear off and the structure to wear down — despite past lessons and past promises. … The drainage system broke down and contractors are now starting the final phase of the $21 million facelift. … For some perspective, it took two-and-half years to build the stadium. The panel repair process is expected to take two years.”

Also in construction costs… KARE’s Boyd Huppert reports: “Some building materials have tripled in price since last spring. … Home builders are used to putting things up, but these days they wouldn’t mind at least one thing coming down. … Since last April, lumber costs have spiked 180%, according to the National Association of Home Builders, increasing the cost of building an average home by $24,386.”

Article continues after advertisement

Something nice for the North Loop. The Star Tribune’s Susan Du reports: “Minneapolis’ North Loop has never had a neighborhood park, but that could change by July 1 if the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board closes on a half-acre surface parking lot. … Last week a Park Board committee unanimously approved a proposal to acquire 25,000 square feet at 747 3rd St. N. for $2.1 million from BC Properties LLC, a Schafer Richardson company. … Schafer Richardson plans to develop parcels on either side of the parking lot into multifamily mixed-use buildings of the sort that have rapidly transformed the North Loop into an ultradense residential neighborhood over the past decade.”

In other news…

Importing invasives: “Duluth stores find moss balls infested with zebra mussels” [Duluth News Tribune]

Sticky situation: “Molasses tank car explodes at Progressive Rail in Cannon Falls” [River Towns]

For consideration: “Roseville looks to rename Pocahontas Park” [KMSP]

Scary: “9-year-old Minnesota boy bitten by shark during Florida vacation” [KARE]

Big dairy moves: “General Mills to sell stake in Yoplait’s Europe unit, increase control in Canada” [Star Tribune]

Today on MinnPost