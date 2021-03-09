Questions arise after police carjacking enforcement operation results in few charges

Were the police. The Star Tribune’s Susan Du and Liz Sawyer report: “Police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said that aggressive enforcement and helicopter surveillance netted 87 arrests and dozens of felony charges during carjacking crackdowns this winter in south Minneapolis. … When pressed on the issue, city officials later acknowledged that just 15 of those cases were actually charged, though police say many remain under investigation. … The enforcement campaign’s inflated success is deeply concerning to many south Minneapolis residents who endured days of low-flying helicopter operation that now has them questioning the value of the surveillance and wondering what other information authorities were collecting.”

Road rage mistrial. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “A Ramsey County judge declared a mistrial Monday, after a jury reported they were deadlocked in the case of a man charged with murder after a fender bender incident in St. Paul. … Douglas Cornelius Lewis, 39, was fatally shot last May by Anthony James Trifiletti, 25, who had a permit to carry a gun. Police found no weapons on Lewis. … The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Trifiletti with intentional second-degree murder after the May 1 shooting.”

A conversation with Minneapolis community members at the start of the Chauvin trial. At Sahan Journal, Becky Z. Dernbach writes: “After months of anticipation, trial proceedings officially began Monday morning for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of the murder of George Floyd. But a judge quickly ordered a pause in jury selection at least for the rest of the day, while waiting for an appeals court ruling on the potential repercussions of reinstating a third-degree murder charge. … For Minneapolis residents, a delay in the justice process was nothing new. … For the city’s Black, brown, and Indigenous residents, ‘justice delayed’ has been all too common, especially in police brutality cases. In modern memory, no police officer in Minnesota has ever been convicted for killing a person of color.”

Here’s one for all the Oster-homies out there. At New York Magazine, Melody Schreiber reports: “Michael Osterholm has spent the past year as afraid of getting Covid as anyone else. ‘You know how many times I’ve woken up in the morning and said, I wonder if today’s the day I could get infected?’ One of the world’s leading epidemiologists, he is reassured by the fact that he doesn’t go anywhere — ‘I’m the guy who has the same tank of gas in his car that he had three months ago’ — but he, too, is desperate to be done with the pandemic. … ‘I miss my grandkids,’ he told Intelligencer from his Minneapolis-area home, his assured voice turning wistful. ‘My God, I miss my grandkids.’”

