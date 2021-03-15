Senate Republicans aim to curb Walz’s executive powers

Now they take action. The Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel reports: “Minnesota Senate Republicans are aiming to curb the executive powers that have enabled Gov. Tim Walz to impose a mask mandate, change how businesses and schools operate and restrict social gatherings. … A year after Walz first declared a state of peacetime emergency, allowing him to act quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the GOP-controlled Senate voted 38-29 Monday on a proposal that would make it easier for them to end the emergency powers. … “Balance needs to be restored. We need to become coequal branches of government again,” said Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, who sponsored the bill…”

Grounded. KSTP’s Jay Kolls reports: “The Metropolitan Airports Commission has released a year-end report called ‘Operational Impact of COVID-19,’ which gives a detailed account of passenger activity and an overview of parking revenue at the end of 2020. … MAC Vice President of Management and Operations Chad Leqve told the MAC Operations, Finance and Administration Committee on March 1 that airline passenger activity was down 65% at the end of 2020 compared to the same time in 2019.”

Al Franken’s resignation hovers over the Gov. Andrew Cuomo situation. The New York Times’ Lisa Lerer reports: “For some, the question of Mr. Cuomo’s future has intensified a conversation that has been happening within the party since Senator Al Franken resigned in 2018: What should happen to powerful liberal male politicians who are publicly accused of sexual misconduct? Four years into the #MeToo movement, there’s little consensus among Democrats around the appropriate process for handling such claims or the punishment for them.”

Unease at George Floyd Square. The Star Tribune’s Susan Du reports: “Protesters temporarily closed George Floyd Square for mourning despite its tendency to serve as a community gathering space through the Chauvin trial. Business owners and residents say tensions on the block remain high with sporadic gunshots. ‘I am afraid. I am frustrated. I am mentally ill right now,’ said Dwight Alexander through the takeout window of Smoke in the Pit, jabbing his temples with the tips of his index fingers for emphasis. ‘I have to set my mind every day to come up here and try and make a way for my family, and [the city] took away my rights, they took away my finances. How do you think I feel? Put yourself in my shoes or my family’s shoes.’”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

This guy: “Wisconsin Sen. Johnson Says Comments About Capitol Breach Were Not Racist” [WCCO]

Drink local, hire local: “Mankato artist tapped to design beer labels for Surly Brewing Company” [Mankato Free Press]

Because they’re bad at math? “Why Wisconsin reported -2 coronavirus deaths Sunday” [KMSP]

No vaccine for stupid: “Ramsey City Council member blasted over comments about Japanese Americans” [Star Tribune]

Today on MinnPost