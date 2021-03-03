St. Paul Council president withdraws bill making it a crime to bring glass bottles, sticks to protests

Frederick Melo writes in the Pioneer Press: “Facing criticism from event organizers and social justice groups alike, St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen said she will withdraw a proposed amendment to city ordinances that would make it a crime to bring shields, glass bottles, pointed sticks, softball bats and a long list of additional items to parades, protests and civic gatherings. A public hearing on the ordinance amendment had been scheduled for Wednesday, but likely will be put on hold.”

At MPR, Brian Bakst says, “A Senate bill to protect Minnesota business loan recipients from a tax hit underwent a change Tuesday to also assist people who got unemployment aid during the pandemic. The revision made on a unanimous vote by the Senate Taxes Committee signals a deal could be developing to speed the pricey plan through. … The Senate bill’s main feature would make federal Payroll Protection Program loans state tax-free for up to 100,000 companies.”

A KSTP-TV story says, “The Minneapolis City Council is considering an ordinance that would require employers in the hospitality industry to rehire workers who have been laid off. The move comes as more COVID-19 restrictions are expected to begin to lift in the coming months, according to a release from the city. The ordinance would apply to hotels with more than 50 guest rooms and event centers with at least 50,000 rentable square feet or 2,000 fixed seats.”

At MPR, Paul Huttner tells us, “The Twin Cities will likely enjoy the first 50s of this year by this weekend. Highs may even get close to 50 degrees in northern Minnesota by Sunday. And it looks like the 50s may hang around for a few days next week. Your local Dairy Queen may be busy.”

At WCCO-TV Erin Hassanzadeh reports, “If you’re looking for a way to find a little extra cash these days, look no farther than your local thrift store. Some Minnesotans rake in major cash by finding hidden treasures and turning them for a profit. We went to Unique, a thrift store in New Hope, to meet up with Scott Kvasnik, an expert reseller who is constantly on a search for the next great find. Kvasnik is currently making roughly $1,700 a month upcycling some of his thrift finds and agreed to show us his ways.”

For ESPN, Courtney Cronin says, “The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph after 10 seasons, the team announced on Tuesday. The move saves Minnesota $5.1 million against the salary cap for 2021. Rudolph, 31, will become a free agent for the first time in his NFL career. The former second-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2011 issued a heartfelt goodbye in a story published by The Players’ Tribune reflecting on his 10 seasons in Minnesota.”

The Pioneer Press’ Betsy Helfand writes: “The St. Paul Saints’ first season as the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate will reportedly not be beginning on time. The Saints were scheduled to begin on April 6, but per an ESPN report, MLB has instead opted to bring back alternate sites and will delay the beginning of the Triple-A season by at least a month. Rather than beginning in April shortly after the start of the MLB season, the report suggests that the Triple-A season is likely to begin during the first week of May, which is consistent with the rest of the minor leagues. Double-A and below are set for Opening Day on May 4.”

For Wisconsin Public Radio, Corrine Hess says, “In late February, Foxconn executives announced plans to begin manufacturing electric vehicles for California-based start-up Fisker Inc. Both companies said the collaboration will ‘revolutionize the automotive industry.’ They compared their work to the scientific discoveries of Isaac Newton. And hinted they could even manufacture the cars here in Wisconsin. The partnership announcement is the latest for the Taiwanese mega-manufacturer. It follows a string of high-profile announcements that have been abandoned by Foxconn or that have severely underperformed the company’s promises.”