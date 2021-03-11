Third-degree murder charge against Chauvin reinstated

Third-degree murder charge is back. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will again face an additional count of third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd after the judge in his case reinstated the charge Thursday. … Judge Peter Cahill’s ruling followed a series of appellate decisions that revived the count before jury selection was to resume. … The reinstatement came after the state Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a request by Chauvin’s defense to review a Court of Appeals ruling that said the judge improperly denied prosecutors’ push for reviving third-degree murder. Cahill dismissed the count last fall.”

More vaccine locations. KSTP reports: “CVS Health will join the list of pharmacies administering COVID-19 vaccines in Minnesota beginning Sunday. … CVS said Thursday that select locations, including ones in Hennepin, St. Louis and Olmsted counties, will join the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. CVS joins Hy-Vee, Walmart and Walgreens as Minnesota participants in the federal program. … Appointments for the locations will open for booking on Saturday as stores receive shipments of vaccine, CVS said.”

Developing story. At Fox9, Babs Santos reports: “A Black student at the University of Minnesota is accusing a school employee of racism, and now a growing list of current and former students have signed off on a letter demanding the university take action. … Like most University of Minnesota seniors, Musab Hussein was preparing for midterm exams on March 1. … Hussein had needed to borrow a laptop, but alleges the employee wouldn’t rent it to him, despite seeing his UCard identification. He recorded video of parts of the encounter. … Hussein claims the school employee didn’t believe he was a university student, and didn’t trust he would return the device.”

Sounds like a great job. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon reports: “The race to lead the Minnesota Republican Party has grown contentious as the current chairwoman labels her opponent ‘a man of no integrity’ while he accuses her of using the party job to bolster her own re-election. … State Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan is running for a third two-year term. Her opponent is state Sen. Mark Koran of North Branch. The decision rests with about 340 Republican activists from around the state who will vote early next month in a virtual meeting. … The winner will lead the Minnesota Republican Party for the next two years — raising money, recruiting candidates and volunteers, hiring staff and engaging volunteers in the run-up to next year’s statewide elections.”

In other news…

A fine decision: “Hennepin County Library Goes Fine-Free” [Patch]

UnitedHealthcare general counsel: “Surya Saxena said to be finalist for Minnesota’s next U.S. attorney.” [Sahan Journal]

Mush be disappointing: “Minnesota musher leaves Iditarod after testing positive for COVID” [KARE]

Never saw it coming: “Crystal Ball Causes House Fire Near Wisconsin Dells” [WCCO]

Put that in your pipe: “Little Canada hookah lounge to pay $4K to settle state lawsuit over executive order violations” [KSTP]

Today on MinnPost