U.S. Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

The AP reports: “An exhausted Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday, as President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies notched a victory they called crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums. After laboring all night on a mountain of amendments — nearly all from Republicans and rejected — bleary-eyed senators approved the sprawling package on a 50-49 party-line vote. That sets up final congressional approval by the House next week so lawmakers can whisk it to Biden for his signature.”

Briana Bierschbach and Stephen Montemoyer write in the Star Tribune: “Republicans in the Minnesota Legislature want to dramatically limit the number of people who can vote by mail and require a photo ID at the polls, as they join conservative lawmakers across the nation in a tidal wave of proposals to tighten access to the democratic process. … Democrats see the push as retribution for last year’s historic voter turnout, and believe that the changes sought by Republicans are attempts to disenfranchise young people and voters of color.”

WCCO-TV reports: “One person is dead after a shooting near the George Floyd memorial in south Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Saturday. … A man in his 30s, believed to be a victim of the incident at 38th and Chicago, showed up at Hennepin Healthcare. That man has died, police said. There were reports of a second victim, police said, but they have not located one.”

For the Star Tribune, Erica Pearson writes: “The family of Mark Pavelich will soon know for certain whether the “Miracle on Ice” hockey star suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy — commonly known as CTE — caused by repeated blows to the head while playing the game he loved. Days after Pavelich, 63, was found dead in a Sauk Centre residential treatment center, his sister, Jean Gevik, wrote in an emotional Facebook post Saturday that her brother’s brain was being analyzed for the degenerative brain disease, which can only be confirmed by an autopsy.”

Article continues after advertisement

FOX 9’s Sarah Danik reports: “At least two of four school districts in Carver County are planning to continue on with its varsity sports programs, despite a recommendation from the state on Friday for a two-week pause for athletes due to rising cases of a COVID-19 variant. Friday night, the Minnesota Department of Health issued a warning about rising cases of the B117 variant of COVID-19, which was first identified in the United Kingdom. According to the state, they’ve confirmed 24 variant cases linked to school-sponsored and club sports activities with another 44 cases that are linked to the variant.”

MPR reports: “Saturday’s update from state health officials showed the pace of COVID vaccinations continues to increase in Minnesota. Averaged over the past week, the state is administering more than 41,000 vaccine doses a day — the highest that number has been since vaccinations started in December. The Health Department on Saturday reported 543,696 people — about 9.8 percent of the state’s population — are completely vaccinated now. More than 1 million Minnesotans — about 18.3 percent — had received at least one dose.”