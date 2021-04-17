At least 100 arrested on sixth night of protests in Brooklyn Center

In the Star Tribune, Susan Du and Liz Sawyer write: “A sixth night of protests outside the twin-fenced Brooklyn Center police headquarters ended within a few chaotic minutes Friday night when the National Guard and State Patrol rushed a dwindling but increasingly volatile crowd and made arrests. … early on, the protest had the air of a block party. But everything changed about 9 p.m., when arguments erupted within the crowd about protest tone and tactics after one speaker called for the fences to be rushed and taken down, with some attempting to do just that.”

On the same story, FOX 9 reports: “Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday, protesters breached the secondary barrier surrounding the Brooklyn Center police department. In response, law enforcement used flash bangs and pepper spray to push the crowd back. Officials repaired the fence. Protesters continued to throw items, such as glass bottles, over the barricades. At 9:50 p.m., law enforcement issued a dispersal order, declaring the protest an unlawful assembly, and began to move in on the crowd. … The crowd quickly thinned out following the order. A convoy of police vehicles soon filled the street where protesters had been just minutes before.”

And from the Pioneer Press: “At a midnight briefing, officials with the Minnesota Operation Safety Net joint command said at least 100 arrests had been made. The mayor of Brooklyn Center also issued an 11 p.m. curfew, after initially not setting one for Friday night following a relatively quiet Thursday night when no one was arrested. The curfew was to remain in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Also in the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes: “Minnesota law enforcement officers may not arrest or use force or chemical agents against news media covering protests in the wake of Daunte Wright’s killing, according to a temporary restraining order issued Friday night by a federal judge. During protests this week in Brooklyn Center, law enforcement has exempted news reporters from nightly curfews but not from orders to leave the protest area. U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright wrote Friday that dispersal orders must be more narrowly tailored so that reporters can cover the protests.”

MPR’s Peter Cox writes: “The family of Daunte Wright joined a group of other families whose loved ones have been killed by police. They demanded Friday the federal government investigate Minnesota’s policing. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and friends held up the photos of their loved ones who have been killed by police after traffic stops, during mental health calls, and while in custody. The families said they wanted changes in the way police shootings are investigated. Several groups working with them signed a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for a patterns and practice investigation of police misconduct in Minnesota.”

Minneapolis screenwriter and playwright David Lawrence Grant writes in The New York Times: “The home of ‘Minnesota nice’ — that deeply rooted stereotype about our state’s cult of politeness — would love to believe that there’s no substantial toehold for white supremacy here. But the stereotype has always been about the maintenance of a superficial kind of civic politeness, about preserving the appearance of peace and only the best of intentions. It’s a culture bent toward sweeping nagging, uncomfortable issues under the rug. This, paired with the blind spots that encourage us to think we’re doing better than we are, has lulled many Minnesotans to sleep, the resulting complacency having helped lead to some of the worst racial disparities in the nation.”

In the Star Tribune, Neal Justin writes: “Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is suing KARE 11 and its parent company, TEGNA, saying he was fired last year because of his sexual orientation and religious beliefs. In the lawsuit filed Thursday, Sundgaard’s attorneys, Joni Thome and Frances Baillon, claim that the station’s human resources department routinely ignored the weatherman’s reports of discrimination and harassment. The lawyers allege that a former news director made their client feel ‘very uncomfortable’ shortly after he converted to Judaism in 2010 when she asked him if he still believed that Jesus was the Messiah.”