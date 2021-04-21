Attorney General Merrick Garland announces a ‘sweeping investigation’ of the MPD

Justice Department to open an investigation. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “The U.S. Department of Justice will undertake a sweeping investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a “pattern and practice” of illegal conduct, including whether officers routinely used excessive force during protests. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the investigation Wednesday morning, the morning after a Hennepin County jury found ex-officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the murder of George Floyd. Garland said he’s watched closely as communities in Minneapolis have reeled from the trauma of police violence. ‘Yesterday’s verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis,’ Garland said.”

Related: “Derek Chauvin is segregated from other inmates in state’s ‘most secure unit’” [Star Tribune]

Mayor Frey comments on the verdict. WCCO-TV reports: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is among the many leaders in Minnesota and across the nation who are saying that the push to change policing must continue following the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd. ‘There are a litany of changes that need to happen right now in our city,’ the mayor said on WCCO This Morning. ‘It’s incumbent on each and every one of us — both at city hall as well as out in our neighborhoods — to recognize that the status quo has not been accepted. This is a shift in how our economy functions, a shift in our police department, a shift in every facet of life. This has got to be day one of that rejuvenation and rebirth.’”

Related: “New Mugshot Released As Derek Chauvin Is Booked Into Maximum Security Prison” [WCCO]

EPA gaffe. The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien reports: “The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency did not follow its own procedures when it shared comments and concerns on a draft permit for PolyMet’s proposed copper-nickel mine over the phone with Minnesota regulators instead of in writing, according to the agency’s inspector general. In a report filed Wednesday morning, the EPA’s Office of Inspector General, which conducts independent audits of the agency and makes recommendations, criticized the EPA for agreeing to read comments on PolyMet’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, or NPDES, permit to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency over the phone and not in writing in April 2018. Without the comments in writing, they were not included in the public record.”

Bloomington bans conversion therapy. The Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt reports: “Following 90 minutes of passionate public commentary, the Bloomington City Council on Monday evening passed a ban on conversion therapy for minors and vulnerable adults. Bloomington is the ninth city in Minnesota to ban the widely discredited practice, which seeks to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The 6-1 vote marked the culmination of nearly a year of research, led by the city’s Human Rights Commission, that resulted in a recommendation for the council to pass a ban.”

Chanhassen remembers its famous neighbor. Southwest news Media’s Brendan O’Connor reports: “While the world knew him as a rock star, Chanhassen knew Prince as a neighbor. When Prince Rogers Nelson died on April 21, 2016, the world lost a musical legend, but his local community lost so much more. Growing up in Minneapolis, Prince found a home in Minnesota throughout his life. … Prince had his fingerprints all over the city, and many residents have a story to share about him. It was known that he enjoyed bike rides around town, he shopped at Lunds & Byerlys, he watched movies at the cinema, and he drank coffee at Caribou. The relationship between Prince and his community worked out well because there was mutual respect.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Video: “Minnesota Governor Walz on Chauvin guilty verdict, push for criminal justice reforms” [CBS]

More info on the deadly carjacking: “Wisconsin Man Identified As Carjacking Suspect Fatally Shot By Police On I-35W; Officers Also ID’d” [WCCO]

When You Were Mine: “Prince fans headed to Paisley Park 5 years after death” [KSTP]