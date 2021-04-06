Attorneys argue over compelling Floyd associate to testify in Chauvin trial

Will Hall take the stand? The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A seventh day of testimony is on tap in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, but the jurors were not present when attorneys made their arguments Tuesday about whether a witness to George Floyd’s arrest should be compelled to testify. … Morries L. Hall was with Floyd on that night late last spring, when Floyd was apprehended by police outside a corner store in south Minneapolis and pinned on the pavement under an officer’s knee until dying. … Hall has said he would invoke his Fifth Amendment constitutional right against self-incrimination and not testify as ordered in the fired police officer’s trial in Hennepin County District Court. … Judge Peter Cahill listened on Tuesday to points raised by Hall’s attorney, Adrienne Cousins, and from the defense and prosecution before putting off any ruling on the issue until at least late in the week.”

Also from the trial today. The AP reports (via WCCO): “Four years before George Floyd’s death, Officer Derek Chauvin took a 40-hour course on crisis intervention that included training on how to recognize people in crisis and how to use de-escalation techniques to calm them down, the jury at Chauvin’s murder trial was told Tuesday. … Sgt. Ker Yang, the Minneapolis police official in charge of training officers on handling crises, became the latest member of the department to take the stand as prosecutors try to prove that Chauvin failed to follow his training when he put his knee on Floyd’s neck.”

Stranded. The Bemidji Pioneer’s Brad Dokken reports: “As a lifelong resident of the Northwest Angle, Rick McKeever likely has crossed the Canadian border hundreds of times traveling to and from his home, that oddity of U.S. geography surrounded on three sides by Canada and cut off from the rest of Minnesota by some 40 miles of Lake of the Woods. … So it was with some surprise on Easter Sunday, April 4, that McKeever and his wife, Pat, were turned away at the Canadian border north of Warroad, Minn., while trying to get to their home on the Northwest Angle mainland to spend Easter with their family after a few weeks of traveling around the southern U.S.”

Wisconsin on fire. The New York Times’ Derrick Bryson Taylor reports: “Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin on Monday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in response to elevated wildfire conditions, underscoring statewide efforts to control fires that have already burned nearly 1,500 acres this year. … In the past week, there have been 149 wildfires across Wisconsin, according to a map on the department’s website, and there have been at least 340 fires since the start of the year.”

In other news…

Update on the Just Deeds program: “These Minnesotans renounced the racial covenants for their homes” [Star Tribune]

Whoops: “Woman cooking maple syrup starts Stearns County grass fire” [Bemidji Pioneer]

It’s happening: “Twins announce new Target Field amenities, policies for 2021 season” [KSTP]