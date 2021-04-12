Brooklyn Center police chief says officer who fired fatal shot intended to use Taser; curfews declared in Twin Cities

Some body camera footage released in Brooklyn Center police shooting. The Star Tribune reports: “The police officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center on Sunday appeared to do so accidentally, intending to fire her Taser, not her gun, Police Chief Tim Gannon said Monday. … Gannon made the assertion as the department released a body camera video that appeared to show the officer shouting, ‘Taser! Taser!’ before she fired her gun, hitting Daunte Wright, 20. … ‘It is my belief that the officer had their intention to deploy the Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,’ the chief said during a packed news conference. ‘This appears to me, from what I viewed, and the officer’s reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in a tragic death of Mr. Wright.’”

Curfews declared. In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried reports: Curfew will be in place on Monday night in Ramsey, Hennepin and Anoka counties, after a police officer fatally shot a man in Brooklyn Center, Gov. Tim Walz announced. … It will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and end at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The mayors for St. Paul and Minneapolis announced the same curfews in their cities. … The curfew prohibits people from traveling on any street or in any public place, according to an announcement from St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s office. People traveling directly to and from work, seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or experiencing homelessness are exempted.”

Biden weighs in. In the Star Tribune, Hunter Woodall reports: “President Joe Biden called ‘for peace and calm’ on Monday in the aftermath of Daunte Wright’s death in Minnesota. … In brief comments about Wright’s death, which touched off a night of unrest in Brooklyn Center, Biden emphasized ‘there is absolutely no justification, none, for looting. No justification for violence.’ Peaceful protests are understandable, Biden said, and ‘the anger, pain and trauma’ within the Black community is ‘real’ and ‘serious.’”

How you can help: “How you can help people in Brooklyn Center right now, in the aftermath of Daunte Wright’s killing” [Sahan Journal]

Decision to charge officer will rest with Washington County attorney. WCCO reports: “ A decision on potential prosecution in the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright will come from the Washington County Attorney’s Office. … Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced that his counterpart in Washington County will be taking over the case going forward in accordance with a new policy put in place last year.”

Potential consequences for Chauvin trial: “Judge refuses defense request to sequester jury sooner in Chauvin trial Monday morning” [KSTP]

Game delayed: “Twins postpone game following Daunte Wright shooting” [KARE]; “Following shooting in Brooklyn Center, Monday’s game between Wild and Blues postponed” [WDIO]

In other news…

George Floyd’s brother testifies: “Brother breaks down telling jurors in Derek Chauvin murder trial of George Floyd’s love for their mother” [Star Tribune]

College without shots: “2 Minnesota colleges will not require COVID vaccinations this fall, but it could change” [KARE]

Lake Street development: “Housing, new bank proposed at Wells Fargo site at Nicollet and Lake” [Star Tribune]

New time religion: “A Pastor’s Son Becomes a Critic of Religion on TikTok” [New York Times]

Big fish: “It’s official – North Dakota has a new state record walleye, Game and Fish Department says” [Brainerd Dispatch]