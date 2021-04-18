Brooklyn Center sees more subdued night of protests

MPR reports: “Hundreds of people gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Saturday for a seventh night of protests over the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright. As the crowd gathered along Humboldt Avenue in front of two barriers ringing the police station, with letters reading ‘Stop State Terror’ affixed to the chain-link fencing, fallout continued from a police crackdown on protesters and journalists the previous night. But Saturday’s protests remained more subdued compared to Friday night. Protesters chanted and directed insults towards police, but at times also danced to music. Law enforcement refrained from firing the flash-bang canisters and sponge grenades they had employed on previous nights. And as an 11 p.m. curfew passed, authorities did not advance on the crowd; instead, it dissipated on its own.”

From FOX 9: “On Saturday, protesters were greeted by two of the biggest voices in the fight for civil rights: Reverend Jesse Jackson and Rep. Maxine Waters. Jackson greeted protesters earlier in the evening during a barbeque while Rep. Waters gave an impromptu press conference later in the night, urging demonstrators to take their fight to the polls and vote for change. As of midnight, only a small group remained at the police department

Ryan Faircloth writes in the Star Tribune: “Journalists covering protests in Brooklyn Center last week following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright say they have been assaulted, pepper-sprayed and detained by law enforcement officers despite showing their credentials and a Friday court order barring officers from arresting or using force against members of the media. In an interview Saturday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said these incidents are ‘unacceptable in every circumstance.’ He said law enforcement leaders will communicate to officers guarding the Brooklyn Center police headquarters that they must follow the court order and let journalists do their jobs.”

Also from MPR: “More than half of Minnesota adults have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But as the state reached that encouraging milestone Saturday, it also saw its pandemic death toll surpass 7,000. Health Department calculations on Saturday showed 50.8 percent of state residents 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, with more than 35 percent completely vaccinated. At the same time, known active cases are now at levels not seen since December.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Jim Buchta reports: “With moderately priced houses on the verge of extinction, Edina’s housing authority earlier this year sent thousands of unsolicited offers to owners of the most affordable houses in the city encouraging them to sell to a local nonprofit that then resells houses to working-class families for significantly less than they might otherwise pay. … Edina is partnering with Homes Within Reach, a nonprofit community land trust (CLTs) that serves a dozen west metro suburbs through the West Hennepin Affordable Housing Land Trust (WHAHLT).”

In the Pioneer Press, Betsy Helfand writes: “The remainder of the Twins’ weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels has been postponed after a string of positive COVID-19 cases within the Twins’ clubhouse. Major League Baseball announced the postponement of both Saturday and Sunday’s games as the Twins continue to test and contact trace members of their traveling party. Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons received a positive COVID-19 test result Tuesday night and did not travel with the team to California. In the past two days, a staff member and two players have also tested positive for the virus.”