Chief medical examiner’s expected testimony in Chauvin trial could complicate cause-of-death conclusions

In the Star Tribune, Libor Jany and Chao Xiong write: “Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker’s expected testimony Friday about the cause of George Floyd’s death could pose challenges for both the state and defense if it mirrors the contents of at least a half-dozen meetings he had with prosecutors about his autopsy results leading up to the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Documents obtained by the Star Tribune show Baker ruled the death a homicide and said Floyd’s May 25 arrest placed added stress on his already ailing heart that increased the likelihood of a ‘bad outcome.’ But he also expressed skepticism that placing Floyd stomach-down in the street with three officers on top of him would be ‘any more dangerous than other positions.’”

Dana Ferguson writes for the Forum News Service: “A legislative transportation committee on Thursday advanced a plan to gradually raise Minnesota’s gas tax by 5 cents per gallon over the next four years and would tie increases to inflation after that. … Democrats and infrastructure advocates said the increases were needed to offset the cost of projects around the state. … But auto dealers, Republican lawmakers and others said the proposal would place a regressive tax on some who wouldn’t be able to afford it and could curb new car purchases. GOP lawmakers said they would oppose it and Senate Republicans, who have the majority in that chamber, vowed to block the provisions.”

Katie Moritz and Tom Crann write: “Minnesota’s Asian American chefs and bartenders have a message for their non-Asian clientele: “Love our people like you love our food.” That’s the tagline of a new collaboration between eight chefs and bartenders in the Twin Cities. They’re raising awareness and money to combat racism against Asian Americans through a virtual cooking masterclass called ‘Minnesota Rice.’ For $100, aspiring chefs can stream seven instructional videos that will teach viewers how to prepare Asian dishes. All earnings will go to the Coalition of Asian American Leaders.”

In the Pioneer Press, Betsy Helfand writes: “After a year and a half away from the ballpark, Thursday afternoon’s game was the perfect welcome back for the 9,675 fans who were able to snag tickets to the Twins’ home opener at Target Field. Save for a 16-minute rain delay in the middle of the fourth inning, the weather held off and the cloud cover started to clear near the end of the Twins’ 10-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners. There were home runs from the more likely power sources — Mitch Garver and Byron Buxton — and one from an unlikely source — Luis Arraez. And there was a solid start from pitcher José Berríos, which garnered a standing ovation and was met with a hat tip.”

Erin Adler writes in the Star Tribune: “Eagan residents are balking at a plan to remove trash receptacles in the city’s neighborhood parks, requiring residents to instead take their waste with them when they leave. City officials say they hope the plan, called ‘Pack In, Pack Out,’ will not only save money but result in people bringing fewer disposable items to parks, helping the city and Dakota County meet sustainability goals. … But residents have blasted the program on social media. Jeanette York called the plan ‘ridiculous’ and said the city will see an increase in littering; her neighborhood park already has a problem, she said. ‘I actually feel like it’s really going to backfire on them,’ York said. Megan Radke said her nephew plays in Slater Acres Park, near her house. She voiced residents’ most frequently cited concern: dog poop.”

For Bring Me The News Melissa Turtinen says, “The 2021 state road construction project list was announced Thursday. … Among the biggest projects MnDOT will be working on this year is finishing the years-long Interstate 35W/Interstate 94 project in Minneapolis. Work on the 2.5-mile stretch of I-35W began in August 2017, with the $239 million project involving the replacement of 11 bridges, building MnPASS lanes and a bus station, and adding wider and more accessible pedestrian bridges.”

The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports, “Earlier this year, the new Public Service Building in Minneapolis quietly opened to the public, its striking design intended to project a welcoming face for people interacting with city government. It also comes with a steadily rising cost to the public that topped out at about $195 million, or roughly $37 million more than projected. Over the past three years, the City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey have approved more than 200 contract amendments adjusting the costs associated with the Public Service Building.”

The St. Cloud Times Zach Dwyer writes: “Unlikely scorers. Clutch saves. Back-and-forth scoring. And even a last-minute goal. St. Cloud State’s Frozen Four semifinals matchup with MSU-Mankato had it all, as junior Nolan Walker scored the winner with 53 seconds remaining in a 5-4 win in Pittsburgh on Thursday evening to push the Huskies through to their first-ever national title appearance. The Huskies will play UMass in the national championship on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN. The Minutemen defeated Minnesota-Duluth 3-2 in overtime in the late game on Thursday.”

The Current’s Celia Johnson says: “The Prince estate has announced that Welcome 2 America, an album Prince recorded in 2010 but never shared with the public, will be released on July 30, 2021. Welcome 2 America is the first stand-alone Prince album to be released posthumously, as opposed to re-releases (1999, Sign O’ The Times) or compilations (Originals). It will be available in digital, vinyl, CD, and deluxe editions.”