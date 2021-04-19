Closing statements given in Derek Chauvin trial

It’s up to the jury now. Summing up closing arguments in the Chauvin case, the Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh writes: “Jurors heard competing arguments Monday about Derek Chauvin’s guilt or innocence in the death of George Floyd late last spring, with the prosecution contending there was no justification for the now-fired Minneapolis police officer’s actions late last spring against George Floyd, while the defense attorney countered that his client acted reasonably and based on his training. … Prosecutor Steve Schleicher used 1 hour and 45 minutes to argue that Chauvin’s pinning of Floyd on the pavement at 38th and Chicago robbed the 46-year-old man of oxygen until he died as a bystander recorded the restraint on her cellphone and shared it with the world on social media. … Defense attorney Eric Nelson took his turn and went for more than 2½ hours until Judge Peter Cahill interrupted him and ordered a 30-minute recess for lunch at 2:10 p.m. Nelson returned to the podium at 2:44 p.m. and promised ‘to speed things up.’ … He took another 16 minutes to conclude and said that when the jurors review the evidence and the law, ‘all within a thorough analysis, the state has failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt’ and Chauvin should be found not guilty.”

What is the usual standard? WCCO reports: “Facebook officials say they are preparing for the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin and will be removing content that calls for violence in Minneapolis. … According to Facebook, Minneapolis has been deemed a ‘high-risk location’ due to the events surrounding the trial and potential outcome.”

White House is watching. NBC News’ Geoff Bennett and Rebecca Shabad report: “President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks after the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial renders a verdict, according to multiple administration officials. … The White House is monitoring the trial’s developments and is preparing a statement for Biden, who has been gaming out with his team for the last two weeks how to react to various verdicts.”

Walk out. The Star Tribune’s Erin Golden reports: “Students from dozens of Minnesota schools walked out of their classrooms Monday afternoon, in a coordinated protest against racial injustice and the killing of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old man shot by a police officer in a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center earlier this month. … The walkout, organized by a group called Minnesota Teen Activists and coordinated primarily on Instagram, began at 1 p.m. and was to conclude with a moment of silence at 1:47 p.m., the time of Wright’s death.”

Pillow fight. Also in the Star Tribune, Kristen Leigh Painter writes: “MyPillow is suing Dominion Voting Systems for $1.6 billion over claims it infringed upon its right to free speech and caused economic hardship. … Lawyers for the Chaska-based pillow manufacturer filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Minnesota Monday morning — the same day Mike Lindell, the company’s lightning-rod chief executive, tried to launch his own social media platform.”

Electrifying plan. The Duluth News Tribune’s Brady Slater reports: “The notion of bringing a new generation nuclear power plant to the Iron Range made it to the floor of the Minnesota Senate last week. … Sen. Jason Rarick, R-Pine City, floated the idea during floor discussion of a wide-ranging energy and commerce bill. He cited the existence of power infrastructure already in place to serve taconite iron ore mines. … ‘One of the potentials is that where we have the heavy-industry users, like our mines, bringing one of those (nuclear) cells to that location, and we don’t have to worry about the big transmission lines any more,’ Rarick said. ‘That power can be produced for them right there.’ … The idea ‘horrified’ Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart, DFL-Plymouth, who spoke after Rarick.”

