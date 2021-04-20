Demonstrators in Minneapolis celebrate conviction of Derek Chauvin

The reaction to the verdict. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “A cacophony of celebration broke out in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon, as a Hennepin County judge read the guilty verdicts against ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. … Hundreds of people gathered outside the courthouse, which had been enclosed in razor wire, in advance of the verdict, many playing live feed from inside the courthouse on their phones. The crowd fell silent as Judge Peter Cahill read the verdict. As the news swept over the group, they erupted in jubilation. ‘All three!’ shouted two people standing on a truck, waiving a Black Lives Matter flag. Drivers joined in by blasting their horns in elation.”

President Biden offered thoughts on the Chauvin trial before the verdict was read. The AP reports (via KSTP): “President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was ‘praying the verdict is the right verdict’ in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. He said he believed the case, which has gone to the jury and put the nation on edge, was ‘overwhelming.’ … Biden told reporters he was only weighing in on the trial into the death of George Floyd, who died with Chauvin’s knee on his neck, because the jury in the case had been sequestered. He said he called Floyd’s family on Monday to offer prayers and ‘can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling.’” Biden is expected to speak later Tuesday on the verdict.

The Pohlad family, owners of the Twins, issued a statement Tuesday. The Star Tribune has it:

The events of this past year have shown just how toxic and prevalent systemic and individual racism are to our community. We understand more deeply than ever the need to listen, learn and empathize in order to find ways to move forward together to build a more just community for all. The eyes of the world have been on the Derek Chauvin trial and now on the tragic death of Daunte Wright. We are horrified and ashamed that this keeps happening to Black people in our community and many other cities across our country. As we await a verdict, we hope and pray our criminal justice system provides the justice George Floyd and his family deserve, though nothing can restore Mr. Floyd’s life or ease the pain of his murder. We also know that whatever the jury decides, there will still be much work to do.

In other news…

Ty, Ty again: “Republican Tyler Kistner launches second bid for Congress” [Star Tribune]

St. Paul traffic shooting: “Man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder over traffic shooting” [KARE]

Lucky dog:

MINNEAPOLIS: Officers were dispatched for a report of damage to property to a “Snoopy statue” outside Target Field. – Officers found the caller was referring to the bullseye Target dog statue, but there was only a “mozzarella stick in his mouth” and no damage, an officer said. — MN CRIME 🚨 (@MN_CRIME) April 20, 2021

Twenty-five years old: “Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Movie: The Oral History” [AV Club]

Cheers to this: “‘The Minnesota Beer Song’ is coming to a local pub near you” [KARE]

Great story about Walter Mondale in this thread:

1/ The story of these gloves will tell you the kind of man Fritz Mondale was and why he meant so much to me. Please take the time to read this thread – and wait for it. Its worth it. pic.twitter.com/0rkPEWX1l2 — Joe Trippi (@JoeTrippi) April 20, 2021

Closing the Blue Door: “Blue Door Pub won’t reopen original St. Paul location” [KSTP]

Taco the towns: “Find the best Taco Spots in Minneapolis and St. Paul” [Eater]