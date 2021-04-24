Derek Chauvin to be sentenced on June 16

The AP reports: “Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder and manslaughter for pressing his knee against the neck of George Floyd as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe, will be sentenced in June, according to an online court docket for the case. Online records say Chauvin will be sentenced June 16 at 1:30 p.m. by Peter Cahill, the Hennepin County judge who oversaw the trial that included nearly three weeks of testimony from bystanders, medical experts and police use-of-force trainers. Chauvin, 45, was convicted Tuesday of all three counts against him: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.”

In the Star Tribune, Susan Du writes: “Using a little-known power to undo Minneapolis Park Board resolutions, Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday vetoed the board’s decision to banish the State Patrol from its headquarters. Frey’s action came less than 48 hours after the Park Board voted to terminate a lease agreement with the State Patrol giving troopers access to a cubicle at park headquarters to rest and recharge their equipment.”

MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman reports: “Data released on Thursday shows that COVID-19 case rates are going up statewide — and they’re affecting younger Minnesotans, especially middle and high school students. .… Still, Minnesota officials are not planning to issue sweeping recommendations or orders for schools to switch students to distance learning. Instead, they are ramping up testing opportunities in an attempt to make it easier for students to get weekly or biweekly COVID-19 tests.”

Josh Verges writes in the Pioneer Press: “Macalester College will require any student or employee who will be on campus in the fall to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Aug. 2. … The private St. Paul college will require either documentation of the vaccine or an exemption. Students who lack access to a vaccine, such as those living in other countries, will get one upon arrival to campus.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Jerry Zgoda writes: “Minnesota United brings fans back on Saturday night and not Sunday morning, but their return after 18 months away nonetheless might border on the spiritual. Other than family, friends and very special guests, the Loons have not played before their own at gleaming Allianz Field since an October 2019 first-round playoff game before. They will do so in limited numbers against Real Salt Lake, in their pristine home that Loons veteran midfielder Ethan Finlay calls ‘our place of worship, if you will, on the weekends.’”

Also for the AP, Scott Bauer writes: “Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, questioned the need for widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, saying in a radio interview ‘what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?’ Johnson, who has no medical expertise or background, made the comments Thursday during an interview with conservative talk radio host Vicki McKenna. Contrary to what medical experts advise, Johnson has said he doesn’t need to be vaccinated because he had COVID-19 in the fall. On Thursday, he went further, questioning why anyone would get vaccinated or worry about why others have not.”