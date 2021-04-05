ER doctor testifies George Floyd’s heart had stopped before he reached the hospital

ER doctor testified this morning. The AP’s Amy Forliti and Tammy Webber report (via the Pioneer Press): “The emergency room doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead after trying to resuscitate him testified Monday that he theorized at the time that Floyd’s heart most likely stopped because he didn’t get enough oxygen. … Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, who was a senior resident on duty that night at Hennepin County Medical Center, took the stand at the beginning of Week Two at former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, as prosecutors sought to establish that it was Chauvin’s knee on the Black man’s neck that killed him. … Langenfeld said Floyd’s heart had stopped by the time he arrived at the hospital. The doctor said that he was not told of any efforts at the scene by bystanders or police to resuscitate Floyd but that paramedics told him they had tried for about 30 minutes.”

Why Minnesotans are closely watching events in Ethiopia. The Star Tribune’s Faiza Mahamud reports: “Arfasse Gemeda is worried about whether she will see her husband again. … Jawar Mohammed, a media influencer turned politician, traveled from Minnesota to his native Ethiopia in 2019 to help rebuild the country. … But Mohammed, the leader of an opposition party, was arrested by the Ethiopian government as part of a crackdown on dissent following the assassination of popular Oromo singer and activist Hachalu Hundessa in June 2020. … ‘My husband is suffering in prison,’ Gemeda said. ‘It’s a nightmare, and the toughest part is explaining to my son where his dad is.’”

Putting the U in the American Rescue Plan. The Minnesota Daily’s Abbey Machtig reports: “Approximately $97 million in COVID-19 relief funding has been designated for the University of Minnesota as part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act, the largest amount of aid given to the University within a relief package during the pandemic. … Forty-eight million dollars of those funds will be delivered to eligible students through grants, while the remaining portions will support areas of the University experiencing lost revenue due to the pandemic. Congress passed the plan, and the president signed it into action on March 11. The plan designates nearly $40 billion in relief funds to higher education.”

Great Minnesota Get-vaccinated Together. For KSTP, John Skluzacek reports: “A federal COVID-19 community vaccination clinic will soon be set up at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. … Gov. Tim Walz’s office and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced the site on Monday. Vaccinations are set to begin at the fairgrounds on April 14. … According to Walz’s office, the site will receive 168,000 total Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses over eight weeks, which will result in over 100,000 Minnesotans being vaccinated.”

In other news…

