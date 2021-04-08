FBI arrests Rochester woman in connection with attack on U.S. Capitol

Another one. WCCO reports: “FBI Minneapolis officials announced Thursday that a 39-year-old Rochester woman has been arrested in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol early this year. … According to the FBI, the woman was arrested by FBI Minneapolis special agents Thursday morning on charges related to alleged criminal acts committed at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Charging documents are expected to be posted soon. … It’s the second arrest in Minnesota connected to the insurrection in Washington, D.C. In March, the first Minnesotan accused of being involved in the insurrection at the Capitol was arrested and charged, 31-year-old Jordan Stotts from Moorhead. He was charged with trespassing. ”

Expert medical testimony. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A medical expert testified in the Derek Chauvin murder trial that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen late last spring as the now-fired Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck. … Dr. Martin Tobin, a Chicago physician who has specialized in respiratory and critical care medicine for decades, said he has reviewed much of the evidence and concluded that ‘Floyd died from a low level of oxygen. This caused damage to his brain that we see, and it also caused a [pulseless electrical activity] arrhythmia that caused his heart to stop.’”

Don’t believe everything you see. Rolling Stone’s EJ Dickson writes: “Over the past week on TikTok, there have been dozens of videos, some with millions of views, in which young women from all over the country describe being followed by strange men or women in Target in what they describe as an attempted trafficking operation, though the videos don’t really clarify what that term means. … Despite the stickiness of such narratives on social media, however, anti-trafficking experts are highly skeptical of these reports. ‘I have never heard a case of anyone being abducted from Target in my 20 years in this field,’ says Jean Bruggeman, executive director of Freedom Network USA, a national network of anti-trafficking advocates. (Representatives for Target did not immediately return a request for comment.)”

Downtown businesses hope for a home run. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar and Dee Depass report: “After shutting his downtown Minneapolis pub for the first few months of the pandemic, Dermot Cowley initially tried reopening last June. He called it quits after two weeks. … ‘It was a ghost town down here,’ said the owner of O’Donovan’s Irish Pub, which is across the street from First Avenue and Target Center, and a block or so away from Target Field. … This week, Cowley and some other business owners are reopening for the biggest event downtown — and likely in the state — in more than a year: the first home game of the season for the Minnesota Twins. … Ten thousand fans will be allowed into Target Field. Many more are expected as the home opener, at least in typical years, draws people without tickets around the ballpark to be part of the excitement.”

In other news…

Timely: “Unreleased Prince Album From 2010, Focusing On Social Justice, To Be Released This Summer” [WCCO]

Your chance to own a piece of Skyberg: “Signs for 12 Minnesota ‘ghost towns’ are up for auction this weekend” [BringMeTheNews]