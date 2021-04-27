Few details found in service file of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter

An AP story says, “The service file of a former police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, in Brooklyn Center this month contains scarce details about her police training history. The files released to The Associated Press on Monday include former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter’s job application, letters of recognition, pay information and a training status letter with most sections blacked out. … Redacted sections in the training status letter include volunteer experience, financial history, driving record and criminal history among others. Brooklyn Center officials have not responded to questions about whether any materials, including commendations or discipline, were withheld.”

For MPR, Brian Bakst writes: “After a 17-10 committee vote Monday, the DFL-led House will vote soon on a bill to stretch out limits on evictions for people behind in rent, to impose rules around lease non-renewals, and to restrict the ability of landlords to raise rents in the near term. For the year following the moratorium’s end, the measure would require property owners to give at least two months written notice before eviction and point tenants toward assistance resources. ‘There’s a light at the end of the tunnel but we’re currently still in the tunnel,’ said Rep. Alice Hausman, DFL-St. Paul. … Her legislation differs from a moratorium pullback bill that easily passed the Republican-led Senate this month, which allows evictions after a month for some renters but puts off most actions for longer than that.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Tory Gorham told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS it was his 12-year-old son, a sixth-grade student at Plymouth Middle School, who fired a handgun inside a hallway at the school Monday morning. The Robbinsdale School District and Plymouth police said no one was injured during the incident and the student was taken into custody. ‘I would like to apologize to all the staff, students and their families for the actions of my son today,’ Gorham said. ‘It was a cry for help. He tried suicide-by-cop. This was not racially motivated and I hope that we can get him the help that he needs to continue living his life.’ Gorham said he was unsure why his son decided to bring a handgun to school and then fire multiple rounds into the ceiling as the class change had just ended around 8:45 a.m.”

In the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes: “St. Paul Public Schools is canceling in-person events again this spring as the district tries to control the spread of the coronavirus, according to an internal email. Concerts, plays and year-end gatherings will not be held, not even outdoors, Highland Park High School Principal Winston Tucker told his staff in an email Saturday, passing on information from a Friday meeting of principals in the school district. … The message did not address graduation. However, the district previously has said in-person commencement ceremonies will be held in June, albeit in smaller groups than usual and with social distancing and masks required.”

Says Brooks Johnson in the Star Tribune, “The city and the Duluth Police Department will be hiring outside consultants to perform a racial bias audit and analyze traffic stop data in response to a disproportionate number of incidents involving Black, Indigenous and people of color in the community. The Duluth Branch NAACP in March demanded the police bring use-of-force and arrest rates in line with local demographics by the end of 2022. The group has twice reissued those demands in the wake of Daunte Wright’s killing in Brooklyn Center and the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.”

Also at KSTP-TV, this from Ellen Galles, “Anyone over the age of 16 is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, which means there is now a push to vaccinate high school students here in Minnesota. A special walk-in vaccination event geared toward teens ages 16 and up is taking place at the Indian Health Board Tuesday afternoon at 2020 Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. No appointment is needed. The idea was to create messaging specifically geared toward teens to share on social media and through schools. The notice reads: ‘Get Vaccinated Before Prom.’”

Also from the AP: “A priest in La Crosse has been ignoring COVID-19 gathering restrictions at his masses while warning people that vaccines are useless and anyone who imposes virus-related protocols will burn in the ‘lowest, hottest levels’ of hell. The La Crosse Tribune reported Sunday that it had obtained a photo of the Rev. James Altman presiding over a crowded Easter service at St. James the Less Catholic Church. The picture shows at least 50 people crowded into the first five rows of pews. They don’t appear to be wearing masks.… The Tribune also obtained a page from a St. James church bulletin calling vaccines “an experimental use of a genetic altering substance that modifies your body — your temple of the Holy Spirit.’ The bulletin goes on to warn readers that it’s ‘diabolical’ for anyone to shame or compel someone into getting a shot and making ‘you nothing other than a guinea pig.’”

WCCO-TV reports: “Two of Minnesota’s most famous high-flying residents are celebrating a big milestone. The two eaglets followed in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam hatched a month ago. They’re starting to get new feathers, known as ‘blood feathers.’ Those are the darker, longer feathers growing on their wings and tails. It will be another six to eight weeks until the baby birds will be ready to take their first flight.”