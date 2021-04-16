Fifth night of demonstrations in Brooklyn Center ends without dispersal order

FOX 9 reports: “For a fifth consecutive night, demonstrators gathered outside the Brooklyn Center to protest the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright. Law enforcement appeared to change their response strategy Thursday evening. Officials set up a second line of fencing between the protesters and the police department. Officers also stood farther back from the barricades, creating more distance from the protesters. While the group numbering in the hundreds set up outside the city’s police department on North Humboldt Avenue, police mostly stayed back from fencing, a more laid-back approach compared to confrontations earlier in the week. While the city ordered a 10 p.m. curfew, law enforcement at the police department never issued a dispersal order or threatened arrest for protesters.”

The Star Tribune’s David Chanen and Matt McKinney write: “Ongoing clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement at Brooklyn Center police headquarters are sparking sharp criticism of the military-style presence and tactics used to control demonstrations in the wake of Sunday’s police killing of Daunte Wright. A small but growing coalition of activists and Democratic elected leaders have called on Gov. Tim Walz and the law enforcement groups involved with Operation Safety Net to stand down or stop using so-called flash-bang devices and chemical irritants to control protesters who have converged at the police station every night since Sunday.”

For WCCO-TV, Caroline Cummings reports, “A bill introduced Thursday in the Minnesota Legislature would repeal a law that prohibits objects hanging from the rearview mirror while driving, a traffic violation in Minnesota that Daunte Wright’s mother said her son told her on the phone was the reason he was pulled over before he was shot and killed. The legislation, introduced in the House by members of the New House Republican Caucus, would simply strike sections of Minnesota law that bans ‘any objects suspended between the driver and the windshield’ except for the rearview mirror itself, sun visors and electronic toll devices.”

At Vox Alexes Harris writes, “Wright was stopped on what is called a “pretext traffic stop” — officers believed he had violated traffic laws, which legally allowed them to pull him over…. This story is all too familiar — Philando Castile, Maurice Gordon, Ronell Foster, Walter Scott, Samuel DuBose, and Sandra Bland were all pulled over by police for traffic stops… Yet police officers and organizations say pretext stops are a ‘valuable tool’ to promote driver safety or to find drugs and other illegal activities. Car accidents are a serious and deadly problem, killing thousands of Americans every year. But recent studies have questioned just how much pretext traffic stops actually encourage safe driving or prevent accidents.”

Article continues after advertisement

Also in the Star Tribune, Kavita Kumar reports, “U.S. Bancorp, the fifth-largest employer in downtown Minneapolis, is not planning any big downsizing of space when its workers return to the office. … Downtown boosters and commercial real estate agents have been worried that employers could significantly pull back on their office space in the coming months as they adopt more flexible schedules where employees split their time between working from home and coming to the office. Target Corp.’s announcement last month that it will exit the City Center and shrink its footprint downtown by a third was a wake-up call for many.”

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports, “Debt tied to the Minnesota Vikings stadium is a wild card in state budget discussions. When the $1.1 billion stadium was authorized in 2012, the state sold 30-year bonds to pay for construction. Now some lawmakers want to speed up debt repayment even as others at the Capitol see a bulging stadium reserve account as a potential source of money toward other state priorities. A bill on course for inclusion in a Senate budget plan would establish a payoff account and order finance officials to restructure the bonds in mid-2023. It taps the existing stadium reserve, which has grown faster than was predicted, to lower the principal that is subject to longer-term interest rates.”

Also from the PiPress’ Belcamino: “Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday appointed Grace Arnold as commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Commerce, the office that protects consumer rights. The news release cited Arnold’s strong experience in health care and insurance policy and her role as temporary commissioner, as well as her prior service as deputy commissioner of insurance at the department. Arnold replaces Steve Kelley, whose appointment was rejected in September 2020 in a power struggle between the Republican majority in the state Senate and Walz, a Democrat.”

Bakst and Tim Pugmire also report for MPR: “A divide in Minnesota’s Legislature over a way forward on public safety sharpened Thursday after the Senate approved a budget plan without police law changes, and the House loaded up a competing bill with many revisions. The distance between the chambers will have to close soon with a deadline to adjourn the session now a month out.”