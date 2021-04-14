Former Brooklyn Center police officer arrested, charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright killing

Arrested and charged. The Star Tribune’s Matt Mckinney reports: “Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly A. Potter was arrested late Wednesday morning at the offices of the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency said in a statement. Potter, who resigned from the police department on Tuesday, will be booked into Hennepin County jail on a charge of probable cause second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death on Sunday of Daunte Wright, according to the BCA. The Washington County Attorney’s office was expected to file charges later in the day.”

Kids these days. WCCO’s Liz Collin reports: “There is growing concern over the number of young people in some Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the CentraCare health care system in Central Minnesota says 70% of their hospitalizations are patients are under the age of 65.”

A new front on the war against invasive carp. MPR’s Kirsti Marohn report: “Last week, [fisherman Tim] Adams joined a team of biologists and technicians from state and federal agencies in an operation to capture and harvest invasive carp from this stretch of the Mississippi River known as Pool 8, on the border of Minnesota and Wisconsin. It was part scientific survey, part defensive battle against a notorious aquatic invader that has been steadily progressing up the Mississippi.”

U of M police deployed to Brooklyn Center. The Minnesota Daily’s Ava Thompson reports: “After officers from the University of Minnesota Police Department were deployed during protests over the police killing of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, student leaders are demanding that UMPD withdraw from agreements to participate in ‘riot’ control. UMPD is a part of the West Command Task Force, a group composed of 35 police departments from across Hennepin County. The Task Force formed after the police killing of George Floyd to assist member police departments “in the event of an emergency that exceeds their own capacity,” according to a campus-wide email from President Joan Gabel.”

In other news…

Analysis: “How Could an Officer Mistake a Gun for a Taser?” [New York Times]

New art at 38th and Chicago: “Artists reflect on George Floyd in three new Minneapolis billboards” [Star Tribune]

Road trip: “Faribault, Martin counties struggle to fill vaccine appointments” [Bring Me The News]