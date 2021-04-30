HealthPartners launches digital ‘proof of vaccination’

A WCCO-TV story says, “Anticipating that at least some activities will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, HealthPartners has launched a method to digitally prove vaccination. Patients who receive one or two vaccine doses at a HealthPartners location can download their vaccination card to their myHP app, with the option to store the vaccination card in the Apple Wallet. HealthPartners says its developers are looking into making the method available for Android devices. The option is available for patients 18 years of age and older.”

Says Dan Kraker at MPR, “The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has unanimously rejected a complaint and request for an investigation from an environmental group that argued Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 pipeline replacement project is no longer needed because of recent capacity increases the company has made to its pipeline system. Honor the Earth wrote in a filing last October that Enbridge had increased the capacity of several pipelines that transport Canadian oil through northern Minnesota by several hundred thousand barrels, but failed to disclose that information to the PUC, as it was deciding whether to approve Enbridge’s plan to replace its Line 3 with a larger pipeline.”

An AP story says, “A group of Midwestern farmers sued the federal government Thursday alleging they can’t participate in a COVID-19 loan forgiveness program because they’re white. The group of plaintiffs includes farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota and Ohio. According to the lawsuit, the Biden administration’s COVID-19 stimulus plan provides $4 billion to forgive loans for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers who are Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Alaskan Native, Asian American or Pacific Islander. White farmers aren’t eligible, amounting to a violation of the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights, the lawsuit contends.”

The Star Tribune’s Randy Furst says, “The nearly six-week search for Lisa Hanson, the Albert Lea business owner who defied state COVID-related restrictions at her wine and coffee bar and failed to show up for a bail hearing last month, ended Thursday when she was arrested a short ways across the border in Iowa. Hanson, who was released late Thursday afternoon from jail after posting $2,000 bail, told the Star Tribune that she still planned to speak Saturday at a previously scheduled ‘Stand for Liberty’ rally at an Albert Lea park.”

Deanna Weniger writes in the Pioneer Press: “Three St. Paul City Council members want to file a formal complaint against Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher regarding his popular ‘Live on Patrol’ YouTube show. A resolution, which seeks an independent review of the show, is sponsored by council members Amy Brendmoen, Mitra Jalali and Rebecca Noecker and will be discussed at the council’s meeting on Wednesday. Fletcher said his detractors don’t like that his livestreams show why police are needed. …The council members are requesting the State of Minnesota Peace Officers Standards and Training Board evaluate the video to determine if it violates the Sheriff’s office’s policies and the Minnesota police code of conduct.”

A KMSP-TV story says, “Over three consecutive days at the end of May, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will host a series of events to commemorate Floyd’s death. Floyd died on Memorial Day 2020 during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers. … Starting Sunday, May 23 and ending Tuesday, May 25, the foundation will host what they are calling a ‘series of positive community events,’ focused in Minneapolis.”

Another WCCO-TV story says, “Minnesota is nearing the end of what is normally flu season. This week, nobody was hospitalized in Minnesota for the flu. It was the same last week. In fact, there have been just 38 hospitalizations all season, compared to more than 4,000 a year ago. Health experts say this year’s flu season shows the dramatic impact things like masks, hand washing and social distancing can have in protecting people.”

The Star Tribune’s Mark Craig writes: “Trey Lance, shunned by all major college recruiters as a small-town Minnesota quarterback just three years ago, is the future face of the franchise of the San Francisco 49ers. After going 24-3 at Marshall High in southwest Minnesota and 17-0 at North Dakota State, Lance beat out Alabama quarterback Mac Jones to become the third player selected during the first round of the NFL draft in Cleveland on Thursday night. He’s expected to sit for a year behind Jimmy Garoppolo while learning the NFL game from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.”