In 2017 incident, Chauvin held a teenager down prone for 17 minutes

Irredeemable. KARE-11’s A.J. Lagoe and Steve Eckert report: “Long before Chauvin held George Floyd down for more than nine minutes, police bodycam video shows he held someone else down for nearly twice that long. … Court records say it happened on September 4, 2017. The person being held face-down – with Chauvin’s knee on his back – was a 14-year-old boy. State prosecutors wanted permission to use the 2017 incident as evidence in Chauvin’s murder trial, but the judge ruled against that. Courts often limit how much can be said about prior cases. So, the jury never heard about it – and the bodycam video has not been released.”

Stillwater not that deep. KMSP reports: “A corrections officer at a Stillwater prison has been placed on investigative leave after a video circulating on social media appeared to show his wife yelling a racial slur at protesters in Stillwater, Minnesota Sunday. According to Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell, Sgt. Paul Gorder was the man in the video. He is an officer at MCF-Stillwater. The video appears to show Gorder and his wife in a confrontation with protesters who gathered outside the Stillwater home of Washington County Attorney Pete Orput. … In the video, the woman is heard and seen yelling, ‘Get out of here. All of you f***ing n***ers get out of here.’”

Bait for Asian carp? The Star Tribune’s David Joles and Beth Solie report: “… this wildly wiggly Asian earthworm (Amynthas spp.) that can cause soil erosion and ultimately kill plants is now reported in the Twin Cities, Rochester and possibly Duluth, as well as southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The invasion is forcing many Minnesotans to rethink this spring’s plant sales, plant swaps and green practices in general, affecting everyone from home gardeners to garden clubs to garden centers and mulch suppliers.”

Backus bust. WCCO reports: “The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been made following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine. According to the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was conducted Monday at a residence in Backus, Minnesota as part of an ongoing investigation ‘related to the sale and use of controlled substances, specifically methamphetamine.’ There, a 56-year-old Backus man was arrested and about 62 grams of suspected methamphetamine was seized.”

In other news…

Nature is healing: “Surly reopening its destination brewery in Minneapolis in stages” [Star Tribune]

One way to solve the snarl: “‘Snarshall’ Starbucks shuts drive-through lanes after workers object to police presence” [Pioneer Press]

Trays up: “Sun Country adds 18 new nonstop routes, several via Minnesota airports” [KSTP]

Still growing: “Mayo to build 11-story research center in downtown Rochester” [Rochester Post Bulletin]

Come for ???, stay for the guns: “North Dakota governor labels state a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ as leaders double down on pro-gun laws” [Pioneer Press]