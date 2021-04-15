Kimberly Potter makes brief court appearance

Potter’s first hearing. The Star Tribune’s Matt reports: “At a brief hearing Thursday before District Court Judge Paul Scoggin, Kimberly A. Potter made her first court appearance on a charge of second-degree manslaughter in the killing on Sunday of Daunte Wright. … The initial appearance held over a Zoom call lasted about five minutes, during which time Scoggin confirmed basic information and set a date of May 17 for the next hearing before District Court Judge Regina Chu. That hearing will be held in person.”

Wright’s family calls for more serious charges. The AP reports: “Daunte Wright’s family members joined with community leaders Thursday in calling for more serious charges against a white police officer in Wright’s death, comparing her case to the murder charge brought against a Black officer who killed a white woman in nearby Minneapolis.”

Wright’s funeral will be next week. WCCO reports: “The funeral of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man shot and killed by a white Brooklyn Center police officer, will be held in north Minneapolis next week. … Rev. Al Sharpton will be delivering the eulogy at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday. The funeral begins at noon.”

Q&A with organizer Toussaint Morrison about the protests in Brooklyn Center. At Slate, Aymann Ismail reports: “Even as it reels from the continuing trial of Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis is again mourning the death of a Black man killed by the police. On Sunday, a 20-year-old father, Daunte Wright, was pulled over in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of the city. … To understand what’s happening on the ground, I called Toussaint Morrison, a prominent organizer in the area who has been helping lead marches in the Twin Cities. We spoke about why this time feels different, whether or not people believe the officer made a mistake, and what short- and long-term goals he and other protesters have in the wake of Wright’s killing.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Evidence wraps up in Chauvin trial; closing statements on Monday: Derek Chauvin tells court he will not testify [Star Tribune]

A shot in the arts: “COVID In MN: First Avenue To Host Vaccination Event For Local Music And Arts Community” [WCCO]

What COVID wave? “Minnesota high school league seeks relief from mask-wearing during games” [Star Tribune]

Jobs news: “Construction hiring adds speed to Minnesota’s jobs comeback” [Star Tribune]

This guy’s usually such a pillar of consistency: “MyPillow Guy’s New ‘Free Speech’ Website Has A Glaringly Ironic Flaw Already” [HuffPost]

Hard Rock is dead: “Hard Rock Cafe at Mall of America will rock no more” [Current]

Of course it is: “Viral Drone Video of Bryant Lake Bowl to Be Sold as NFT” [Twin Cities Business]

St. Paul takeout highlights: “Gross. But Yum. These combos sound gross, but taste great.” [Pioneer Press]