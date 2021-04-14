‘Many arrests’ after third night of demonstrations over killing of Daunte Wright

The Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt, Andy Mannix and Liz Sawyer write, “Law enforcement moved in with heavy force against hundreds of protesters outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department Tuesday night, bringing the third straight evening of mass demonstrations over the police killing of Daunte Wright to a dramatic ending. The protests began peacefully at 4:30 p.m., with activists gathering in droves in front of the police station and demanding that state officials appoint an independent investigation into Kimberly Potter, the Brooklyn Center officer who shot Wright during a traffic stop Sunday. … After the rally, as night fell, an estimated 800 to 1,000 protesters remained outside the station. Dozens of police officers in riot gear, along with National Guard members, stood on the other side of a large metal fence erected around the perimeter of the station earlier this week. Some National Guard members were stationed on the roof of the building.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Law enforcement officials with Operation Safety Net reported ‘many arrests’ were made Tuesday night following protests in Brooklyn Center and surrounding areas. Demonstrators have gathered in the city for the past three nights to protest the shooting death of Daunte Wright. … The officials with Operation Safety Net addressed the media early Wednesday morning. Col. Matt Langer with the Minnesota State Patrol was unable to give exact numbers on arrests and citations, however, he said there was upwards of 60 people arrested that will be booked in the Hennepin County Jail. According to Langer, officers had to issue dispersal orders at the Brooklyn Center Police Department were made ‘as the evening unfolded and the event devolved and became more contentious and tensions rose.’”

In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried writes: The prosecutor reviewing an officer’s fatal shooting of Daunte Wright expects to announce Wednesday whether charges will be filed against her. It was unknown Tuesday what criminal charges are being considered. The update came after Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott called on Gov. Tim Walz Tuesday to have Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison review the case. Elliott made the announcement at a Tuesday press conference and also wrote on Twitter: “To ensure transparency and to continue building trust in our community, I’m asking the Governor … to reassign Daunte’s case to the office of the attorney general.”

For The Daily Beast Jamie Ross reports, “Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot Monday night after hundreds of people gathered to protest the shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by an officer during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. According to Oregon Live, some 200 protesters gathered in Portland near the Penumbra Kelly Building, the headquarters of the city’s crime-prevention program. On Twitter, police complained that the crowd had broken windows and tried to enter the building, and law enforcement declared a riot shortly after 10 p.m.”

For the Washington Post, Holly Bailey writes: “Derek Chauvin’s defense launched its case Tuesday with a focus on George Floyd’s drug use and its own expert to counter the prosecution’s claims that the former police officer used excessive force in the two men’s fateful May 25 encounter. The second phase of the trial came as the defense sought to counter weeks of damaging and deeply emotional testimony that painted Chauvin as a rogue officer who abandoned his training and betrayed his badge when he knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. … In a whirlwind of witnesses, many of whom spent less than 30 minutes on the stand, Nelson called the police officer who arrested Floyd in 2019; an emergency medical worker who treated him at the time; and two eyewitnesses from the scene where Floyd was killed… Nelson also recalled the Minneapolis police officer in charge of the department’s medical training and ended the day by calling a use-of-force expert who described Chauvin’s actions at the scene as ‘justified’ and not ‘deadly force.’”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes: “Students and staff pitched the St. Paul school board Tuesday night on changing the name of Ramsey Middle School. In a recorded presentation, students described Alexander Ramsey, the Minnesota Territory’s first governor, as ‘cruel,’ ‘disrespectful and mean,’ and ‘a horrible person.’ As governor, Ramsey called for the Dakota Indians to be ‘exterminated’ or driven out of Minnesota. … Students and staff have talked about a name change for years, and the student council made the issue a priority in January 2020. Late last year, 87 percent of students and 93 percent of Ramsey staffers voted for a name change. The presentation included no arguments for keeping the Ramsey name, but the school plans to solicit community input this summer. Students likely won’t pick a new name till the fall, Principal Teresa Vibar said, and the school board would vote after that.”

The Star Tribune’s Greg Stanley writes: “How exactly do lone wolves spend warm spring days, when food is plentiful and there are no pups to look after? For generations, researchers have struggled to follow the elusive predators after the snow melts, when the animals split away from their packs to wander or to hunker down in the thick undergrowth of the northern Minnesota woods. Now with stronger and better equipment and tracking devices, biologists have been getting a closer look at the lives of wolves in summer. And for one wolf, anyway, it seems that warm and sunny days are meant for fishing. ‘And sleeping,’ said Tom Gable, project lead of the University of Minnesota’s Voyageurs Wolf Project. ‘Wolves spend a lot of time sleeping.’”