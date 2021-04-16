Minneapolis Council requests law enforcement refrain from using tear gas, rubber bullets in city

Asking nicely. The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil report: “The Minneapolis City Council on Friday passed a resolution asking state and local leaders to stop using tear gas, rubber bullets and other ‘less lethal’ weapons to disperse crowds in the city … The final decisions, though, will continue to rest with the people who lead the coalition of law enforcements agencies coordinating security plans surrounding Chauvin’s trial. … ‘This is not expected to direct the actions of our police department,’ Council President Lisa Bender said of the resolution they passed overwhelmingly Friday. ‘But it’s intended to inform the mayor and the chief, who are the command authority over use of force in our city.’”

Taking precautions: “Minneapolis schools to close in-person learning ahead of Chauvin verdict” [KARE]

Not asking nicely. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “The Minnesota National Guard rolled into the St. Paul Labor Center on West Seventh Street on Tuesday, at least 50 uniformed soldiers and some 17 armored vehicles. … The National Guard then rolled out of the Labor Center on Wednesday evening, to chants of ‘Don’t come back!’ and “Whose house? Our house!” and ‘Na-na-na-na, goodbye!’ shouted by a dozen or more labor advocates. … The ousting took little more than an hour, and illustrated the widening gulf between the public safety measures championed by Democratic leaders such as Gov. Tim Walz, who have sworn to protect the Twin Cities from the unrest that caused upward of $700 million in damage nearly a year ago, and the civil rights concerns of social justice activists, including rank-and-file members of the labor movement.”

Related: The Star Tribune put together an informative analysis of the Kim Potter body camera video, along with relevant passages from the Brooklyn Center policy on Taser use.

Charges in that Menards assault case. KARE reports: “A rural Hutchinson man is now charged in an incident police say began with an assault on an employee of a home improvement store, and ended with an officer being dragged by a vehicle at high speed. … Luke Oeltjenbruns made his first court virtual appearance Friday afternoon on four felony criminal counts, three for assault and the other for fleeing a police officer.”

In other news…

Well it’s certainly not good: “‘It’s a bad thing’: Northland authorities fight deadly consequences of fentanyl” [Duluth News Tribune]

Speaking of not good: “Macalester reports six on-campus cases of COVID-19” [The Mac Weekly]

Significant increase during pandemic: Nearly 1K Minnesota alcohol-related deaths in 2020, MDH says [KSTP]

Settled: “Years after St. Paul police fatally shot 2 dogs during no-knock warrant, family reaches settlement in federal lawsuit” [Pioneer Press]

Really baad: “Inver Grove Heights family says newborn lamb stolen from barn” [KMSP]

No excuse: “Owner of Alibi Drinkery denied liquor license for Northfield bar and restaurant” [Star Tribune]

Attention anglers: “Stream trout fishing opens statewide on April 17” [Bemidji Pioneer]