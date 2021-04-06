Minneapolis police chief says Chauvin ‘absolutely’ violated department policy

In The New York Times, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs and John Eligon write, “The chief of the Minneapolis Police Department testified on Monday that Derek Chauvin had ‘absolutely’ violated department policies when he knelt on George Floyd for more than nine minutes in May, saying Mr. Chauvin ‘should have stopped’ when Mr. Floyd was calling out for help. Chief Medaria Arradondo said in court that Mr. Chauvin, who has been charged with murder, had failed to follow department policies on use-of-force, de-escalation, and the duty to render aid to people who need it. ‘I absolutely agree that violates our policy’, Chief Arradondo said….”

At MPR Catharine Richert and Elizabeth Shockman write, “State officials are warning of a growing number of COVID-19 cases in schools across the state. As more districts open up for in-person instruction, state health officials say 752 Minnesota schools have confirmed COVID-19 cases as of this week. … In a statement, state epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said the Minnesota Department of Health is growing concerned by the increase in cases among school-aged children and teens.”

In the Star Tribune, Andy Mannix writes: “Mark Pavelich, an Olympic hockey legend of ‘Miracle on Ice’ fame, died by suicide last month at age 63, according to details in a new cause-of-death examination provided by the Anoka County Medical Examiner’s Office. Early on the morning of March 4, Pavelich died in a residential treatment facility in Sauk Centre, Minn., according to the medical examiner’s report. Pavelich, a native of Minnesota’s Iron Range, is known to most for his role in Team USA’s ‘Miracle on Ice’ defeat of the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics before the team went on to win gold.”

In the Pioneer Press, Deanna Weniger writes: “Starting Monday, more people will be able to ride Metro Transit buses and light rail trains. The buses had reduced capacity limits to 25 percent during the pandemic, but due to loosened restrictions by Gov. Tim Walz, the buses can now run at 50 percent. … Up to 20 passengers may now ride on 40-foot buses, 30 passengers on 60-foot buses and up to 33 passengers can ride in light rail vehicles. As restrictions loosen, the demand for transit likely will increase. Passengers may yet find themselves waiting for the next bus if 50 percent capacity is reached.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Brooks Johnson writes: “Minnesota breweries, which depend heavily on taproom sales, were ravaged by the pandemic and state restrictions meant to combat the spread of COVID-19. Nearly 600 jobs were lost among the state’s more than 180 breweries, according to a University of Minnesota Extension report released Monday. The industry’s economic impact on the state’s economy fell from $1 billion in 2019 to $813 million last year.”

For Duluth’s WDIO, Baihly Warfield writes: “In the year ahead, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson wants to start a police accreditation process, attract new internet providers to the city and launch a system for citizens to communicate with city officials. All of that and more was laid out in the 2021 State of the City address. Larson hasn’t given a speech like this since 2019. She had one planned for 2020, but it was postponed when the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns began.”

FOX 9’s Jeff Wald reports: “Minnesota Vikings defensive back Jeff Gladney was arrested and booked by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning following an assault accusation, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Gladney, 24 years old and a Texas native, started 15 games as a rookie for the Vikings last year, finishing with 81 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three passes defended and one forced fumble. The Vikings selected Gladney out of TCU with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.”

At CNN, Toyin Owoseje reports, “Music legend Cher has apologized for a tweet in which she theorized that she could have prevented George Floyd’s death. … The singer and actress told her 3.9 million Twitter followers in a since-deleted tweet: ‘Was talking with Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd, & Cried.’ I Said ‘Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY, But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped.’ The tweet provoked widespread criticism, with some online commentators accusing her of having a ‘white savior’ complex.”