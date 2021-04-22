Minnesota police board will seek new protest-response rules, ban white-supremacist affiliation

New rules. The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports: “Minnesota’s police licensing board on Thursday agreed to pursue new rules for law enforcement responses to protests and a ban on officers affiliating with white supremacist groups. … The 16-member Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board approved both measures by unanimous votes, amid an intense focus on the future of policing in Minnesota. They mirror proposals still pending at the state Legislature.”

Breaking it off. The Star Tribune’s Susan Du reports: “A divided Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board passed an emergency resolution to kick the State Patrol out of park headquarters, where troopers would take breaks and eat lunch. … Commissioner Londel French, who authored the resolution, advocated ending the Park Board’s relationship with the State Patrol due to its role suppressing protests and riots over police brutality. … Since 2012, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has had a license agreement allowing State Patrol troopers to use its headquarters at 2117 West River Road as a rest area for free, where they can work on reports as long as they use their own equipment. Commissioners last voted in 2018 to extend the agreement through January 2022.”

Oof, gotta keep that locked up. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer’s service rifle was stolen from a Shoreview hotel parking lot this week, according to law enforcement officials. … Some conservation officers have been working with the Minnesota State Patrol and the National Guard to assist local law enforcement before and after the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, according to the DNR.”

Behind the scenes of how Ellison’s office managed the Chauvin prosecution. In the New York Times, Tim Arango writes: “As a young civil rights lawyer almost 20 years ago, Keith Ellison took on a client who accused two Minneapolis police officers of sodomizing him with a toilet plunger. … The case had echoes of an earlier police brutality case in New York, in which four officers were sent to prison in connection with the sexual assault of Abner Louima, who was attacked with a broken broom handle in a precinct bathroom. … The officers in the case involving Mr. Ellison’s client, Stephen Porter, were ultimately cleared by an F.B.I. investigation. But Mr. Ellison achieved a very different outcome on Tuesday regarding another Black man’s encounter with the police, when Derek Chauvin, the white former officer charged with killing George Floyd, was convicted of two counts of murder as well as manslaughter.”

Hear from Ellison himself on “CBS This Morning” in a clip from this Sunday’s “60 Minutes”: “Prosecutor on proving motive in Chauvin case”

Also on “CBS This Morning,” an alternate juror on the Chauvin case speaks out. Jamie Yuccas and Analisa Novak report: “Lisa Christensen sat through every minute of the trial of Derek Chauvin as prosecutors and the defense each made their case in the killing of George Floyd. … She was an alternate juror, so she did not have a role in the verdict, but in an exclusive interview for ‘CBS This Morning,’ she said she was happy with the jury’s decision to convict Chauvin after weeks of hard testimony. … ‘I felt he was guilty. They read the jury instructions to us in the courtroom briefly, but I didn’t know it was going to be guilty on all counts but I would have said guilty,’ Christensen said.”

Daunte Wright’s funeral took place Thursday afternoon. MPR’s Peter Cox reports: “Daunte Wright’s family and friends celebrated his life Thursday at his funeral alongside national civil rights leaders who came again to the Twin Cities to mourn another Black man killed by police. … Wright, 20, was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer during an April 11 traffic stop. Officials said officer Kim Potter had intended to stun the man with her Taser gun but accidentally drew her handgun instead and fired once. Potter was charged with manslaughter. … ‘My son had a smile that was worth a million dollars,’ Katie Wright, Daunte’s mother, told mourners through tears Thursday during the church service. ‘He was a brother, a jokester, and he was loved by so many. He’s going to be so missed.’”

Don’t believe everything you retweet anyway. At the Minnesota Rerformer, Deena Winter writes: “The photo shows a church in Brooklyn Center that appears to be surrounded by a futuristic, post-apocalyptic Minnesota State Patrol stormtrooper operation. … Dozens of officers wearing helmets, fluorescent yellow shirts, protective vests, maroon pants and knee pads, lined up in formation, batons in hand and zip ties at the ready, with a church in the background. … The Twitter post featuring the photo that went viral — over 13,000 retweets and counting — said the church was harboring people ‘hurt by police violence’ during an April 12 protest over the police killing of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop the previous day. … Except the troopers weren’t guarding the church, they were guarding the police station next door — although it isn’t pictured in the photo.”

In other news…

