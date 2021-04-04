Minnesota reports new single-day high for COVID-19 vaccinations

Janet Moore writes in the Star Tribune: “Minnesota health officials on Saturday reported a single-day high of more than 85,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, but concerns remain about the rising number of cases across the state. At least 1,770,290 Minnesotans have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 1,129,863 have completed their vaccinations. All told, 85,573 vaccine doses were reported in the Minnesota Department of Health’s (MDH) Saturday update.”

In the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes: “Metro-area school districts are preparing to offer a major increase in summer programming to help students recover academic and social time they lost because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the St. Paul and Minneapolis districts this summer, free programs will be offered to anyone who’s interested, rather than focusing as usual on students who need that time the most. That’s not the case in suburban districts that shared their plans with the Pioneer Press, although most are making more students eligible for free summer instruction or adding weeks to their schedules.

Also in the Star Tribune, Libor Jany writes: “Over his 19 years with the Minneapolis Police Department, Derek Chauvin… racked up 17 misconduct complaints and was involved in four on-duty shootings or other fatal encounters. Yet despite an ever-thickening personnel file, Chauvin continued to serve as a field training officer…. Revelations about Chauvin’s history and his conduct on the day Floyd died have drawn further scrutiny of his training role even though his superiors were aware of his at-times questionable decisionmaking.”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “When it comes to Ethiopia’s future, Abdulaziz Mohamed is downright bullish.… Mohamed may not exactly be an impartial voice — as Ethiopia’s consul general in Minnesota, he’s a direct link from the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Ethiopians throughout the Midwest. But the foreign consulate office he oversees from the Court International Building near Raymond and University avenues in St. Paul has experienced an uptick in reverse migrations. ‘The trend is not migrating (to the U.S.), but going back,’ said Mohamed.”

KSTP-TV reports: “According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, most of the entire state is currently considered at ‘high risk’ for fires, and the southern part of the state — including the Twin Cities metro — is considered at ‘very high’ risk.”

MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “State Rep. Mary Murphy, DFL-Hermantown, remembers the days when trains regularly carried passengers from the Twin Cities to the Twin Ports. … But Amtrak shuttered the service in 1985. And pretty much ever since, rail supporters like Murphy have been working to bring it back. Now, almost 40 years later, they hope that President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure proposal provides the funding jolt that’s needed to finally bring passenger rail back to Duluth.”