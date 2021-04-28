Minnesota Supreme Court overturns PolyMet’s permit to mine in Minnesota

Back and forth. The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus reports: “The Minnesota Supreme Court has overturned PolyMet’s permit to mine in Minnesota, sending the permit back to state regulators for further review. It is a fresh blow for what would be the state’s first copper mine, a $1 billion open-pit mine project now stalled with several permits stayed or under review. Environmental groups said the ruling was a major victory. ‘Today, the Supreme Court hit the reset button on PolyMet,’ the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy said in a statement.”

Policing police at the federal level. CNN’s Annie Grayer reports: “Progressive Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is reintroducing three policing bills she hopes will be incorporated into the bipartisan package lawmakers have been fine-tuning for weeks as pressure mounts on Congress to pass meaningful legislation that will impose new police practices across the country. … The most significant legislation Omar is reintroducing would establish an independent federal agency to investigate deaths that happened under police custody, officer-involved shootings and uses of force that resulted in severe bodily injury.”

“Everyday we had to come in and watch a Black man die.” CBS This Morning: Gayle King interviewed “Juror 52” Brandon Mitchell on Wednesday morning:



Looking for answers. Sahan Journal’s Abdirahman Mohamed reports: “Ahmed Badal, 35, died in the early hours of April 12th near S. 14th Avenue and E. 28th Street while driving for Lyft. He was found lying in the street a block away from his vehicle. Another individual, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office as 15-year-old Jaden M. Blackmon, was found inside a vehicle at the site of a car crash. Both were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. Minneapolis police are saying little about the case, which remains under investigation. The longer it goes on, family members say, the more they wonder whether there is something police aren’t telling them.”

How about detention instead? WCCO reports: “A Minnesota school district is investigating reports of a student using racist language to ask another student to prom. A photo allegedly taken in Big Lake is making the rounds on social media. It shows two young people holding a sign that reads ‘If I Was Black I’d Be Picking Cotton, But I’m White So I’m Picking You.’”

In other news…

More like Wood-beary: “Several Bear Sightings Reported In Woodbury: ‘They Need A Place To Be’” [WCCO]

Citing refusal to reform: “MSA calls for the resignation of UMPD Chief Matthew Clark” [Minnesota Daily]

RIP: “Local Music Scene Mourning Sudden Death Of Billy Franze of Dr. Mambo’s Combo” [WCCO]