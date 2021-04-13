Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers.

Officer who shot Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center police chief resign

Plus: no new curfew declared by Walz; Brooklyn Center mayor wants attorney general’s office to look at case; Obama calls for police reform; and more.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department guarded by members of the police and National Guard.
REUTERS/Leah Millis

Two resignations. The Star Tribune reports:Brooklyn Center police Chief Tim Gannon and Kimberly Potter, the police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday, have both resigned from the department. … Mayor Mike Elliott announced the chief’s resignation during a news conference at City Hall Tuesday afternoon. … Elliott told reporters Tuesday that city officials did not ask Potter to resign. … “That was a decision she made,” he said.”

Charges may come tomorrow:Sources: Washington County Attorney’s Office expected to charge officer in Brooklyn Center shooting Wednesday” [KSTP]

No new curfew from Walz. WCCO reports: “Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he will not be mandating an extension of the curfew that was put in place Monday following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright. … On Tuesday morning, Walz says that the state will not be mandating a curfew, but local governments can make that call on their own. The curfew was put in place in the Twin Cities area Monday at 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.”

Minneapolis will have a curfew:

AG office help requested. The Pioneer Press’s Mara H. Gottfried reports:Brooklyn Center’s mayor called on the governor to have the Minnesota attorney general review the Daunte Wright case. … Mike Elliott made the announcement at a Tuesday press conference and also wrote on Twitter: ‘To ensure transparency and to continue building trust in our community, I’m asking the Governor … to reassign Daunte’s case to the office of the attorney general.’”

Obama weighs in. WCCO reports: “Former President Barack Obama is calling the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center ‘yet another senseless tragedy.’ … On Tuesday, Obama released a statement on Twitter, saying that Michelle Obama and he ‘grieve alongside the Wright family for their loss.’ … Obama says the shooting is a reminder of ‘how badly’ policing and public safety need to be reimagined.

On MinnPost:Minnesota Senate Republicans agree to hold ‘fact-finding’ hearings on police reform measures

How the fist sculpture moved. At Sahan Journal, Ben Hovland writes: “Jordan Powell-Karis was full of emotion when he heard about the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday night. Powell-Karis, you may recall, is the Minnesota artist behind the iconic raised fist sculpture located at George Floyd’s memorial. … Early the next morning, the artist reached out to Jeanelle Austin, who has become the caretaker of the displays in the square. He posed a question: “Is this an opportunity to use the first fist?”–that is, the wood prototype, later copied in steel. … Austin’s response: “Definitely.” … Powell-Karis tells Sahan Journal that he visited three U-Haul stores to find an available truck, but it still wasn’t large enough to carry the fist and its rectangular base. It took a whole crew of his friends to haul the fist’s many pieces from south Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center, where a small memorial for Wright has taken shape at the corner of Kathrene Drive and 63rd Avenue.”

Help coping with trauma. Also at Sahan Journal, Aala Abdullahi reports: “The murder trial for former police officer Derek Chauvin is barreling toward the jury. And demonstrations are ramping up in response to the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright on April 11. It’s a lot of grief, anger, and pain to take in. … Recognizing that strain, Sahan Journal is checking in with local community organizations to get a sense of how people living in the Twin Cities area are thinking, feeling, and coping. … We check in first with Creative Kuponya, a collective focused on community mental health and healing from a culturally sensitive and trauma-informed perspective.

In other news…

Hazardous mats:COVID-19 cases linked to SD wrestling tournament prompts warning to MN schools, public” [KELO]

Diocese of Crookston:Pope asks Minnesota bishop to resign after cover-up investigation” [KSTP]

That’s the spirit:Duluth’s Spirit Mountain turns profit, plans to add new lounge, skate rink” [Star Tribune]

Moe podcast:Welcome (Back) to Depresh Mode” [Vulture]

Sappy:Union Depot is looking for a Christmas tree. Yes, a giant evergreen.” [Pioneer Press]