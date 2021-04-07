Police expert: Chauvin inflicted pain on Floyd’s cuffed hand

Wednesday morning testimony. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A leading law enforcement practices expert from the Los Angeles Police Department told jurors Wednesday that murder defendant Derek Chauvin appeared to be inflicting pain to a cuffed hand of a prone George Floyd during his arrest late last spring. … Stiger said officers’ body-worn camera video from one of the officers showed Chauvin using ‘his right hand and appeared to use a pain compliance on Mr. Floyd’s hand.’ … The sergeant pointed out that ‘the handcuffs [on Floyd] were not double-locked; they can continue to ratchet tighter as the person moved.’”

Targeted support. The Associated Press reports: “Target says it will spend a total of more than $2 billion at Black-owned businesses by 2025 as part of its effort to advance racial equity. The Minneapolis retailer will add a broad spectrum of products from more than 500 Black-owned businesses and will increase its spending at more Black-owned companies, from marketing to construction.”

Demanding a do-over. The Minnesota Daily’s Hana Ikramuddin reports: “Over 1,500 people have signed a petition asking the University of Minnesota administration to reconsider the decision made in 2017 to keep and sanction a professor who violated the University’s sexual harassment policies. The University did not fire Gianluigi Veglia, a tenured professor in the Department of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, and Biophysics (BMBB) after multiple students came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct. Two investigations by the University’s Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action office found that Veglia had violated sexual harassment policies in 2017.”

Sadly, related. The Star Tribune’s Jean Hopfensperger reports: “An investigation sponsored by St. Catherine University into its relationship with Catholic music composer David Haas, who for years held summer music programs there, did not contradict reports of sexual misconduct by Haas. … The investigation also found that Haas and Lori True, assistant director of Haas’ Music Ministry Alive (MMA) summer program, were aware that two of their team members faced sexual misconduct allegations: former Hawaii priest George DeCosta and Atlanta-based composer Paul Tate.”

To tax or not to tax. KMSP’s Theo Keith reports: “Minnesota House Democrats will push for tax increases on gas, vehicle purchases and registration tabs before the end of the 2021 session. The Democrats’ proposal unveiled Tuesday would raise $627 million for transportation. Republicans who control the Senate have vowed to block any tax increases this year.”

In other news…

In a mask, no one can see you cry: “COVID protocols bring changes to the fan experience at Target Field” [Star Tribune]

Still mastering that fire thing: “Man cited for illegal burning after fire spreads to several acres of property” [St. Cloud Times]

Water yard vs. urban farm: “Some on Minneapolis council say they want to cancel water facility, sell site for urban farm” [Star Tribune]

Starry night: “Spacecraft to send Apple Valley artist’s painting to the moon” [KMSP]

150 square feet of MAGA: “Buffalo Business Owner With Huge ‘Trump 2020’ Flag Prepared To ‘Go To Jail’ For Violating City Rules” [WCCO]

Maybe buy something nice for the science labs: “Richard Pitino’s Gophers buyout, once $7.1 million, drops to zero” [Star Tribune]