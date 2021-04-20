Walter Mondale dies at 93

Says Steven Weisman in The New York Times: “Walter F. Mondale, the former vice president and champion of liberal politics, activist government and civil rights who ran as the Democratic candidate for president in 1984, losing to President Ronald Reagan in a landslide, died on Monday at his home in Minneapolis. He was 93. … Mondale was the first vice president to serve as a genuine partner of a president, with full access to intelligence briefings, a weekly lunch with Mr. Carter, his own office near the president’s and his own staff integrated with Mr. Carter’s.”

In the Washington Post, Bart Barnes writes: “Mr. Mondale was a major player on the national political stage for two decades, beginning in 1964, when he was appointed to the Senate seat from Minnesota that his political mentor, Hubert H. Humphrey, had given up to become President Lyndon B. Johnson’s vice president. On Capitol Hill, Mr. Mondale rose in the party hierarchy while establishing a reputation as a diligent legislator and a champion of such liberal causes as open housing and anti-poverty programs. His star ascended still further in 1976 when Jimmy Carter, the former Georgia governor and Democratic nominee for president, chose him as his running mate.” Also from the Times, this from Neil Vigdor: “President Biden, in a joint statement with the first lady, Jill Biden, said on Monday night that he had the opportunity to speak with Mr. Mondale and his family over the weekend. He recalled how Mr. Mondale was one of the first people to greet him when he arrived in Washington in 1973 when both he and Mr. Mondale were senators, and how he looked to him for advice. ‘When President Obama asked me to consider being his vice president, Fritz was my first call and trusted guide,’ Mr. Biden said. ‘He not only took my call, he wrote me a memo. It was Walter Mondale who defined the vice presidency as a full partnership, and helped provide a model for my service.’” MPR’s Jon Collins, Brandt Williams, Riham Feshir and Matt Sepic write: “Derek Chauvin’s fate is now in the hands of 12 jurors who must decide if the ex-Minneapolis police officer acted reasonably in his use of force to restrain and subdue George Floyd last May during an arrest that ended in Floyd’s death — or if his actions killed Floyd. Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s killing while the man lay handcuffed and pinned to the pavement after allegedly using a counterfeit $20 to buy cigarettes at a corner store in south Minneapolis. … The case went to the jury just before 4 p.m. Monday after the prosecution got a chance to push back against many of the points made earlier in the defense’s nearly three-hour presentation.” In the Star Tribune, Reid Forgrave and Zoë Jackson write: “Three hundred and thirty days after George Floyd died on the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis, the Twin Cities and the state began a new period Monday: a time of anxiety and uncertainty until a jury decides whether the police officer who knelt on his neck is guilty of murder. … Locally, students walked out of class to protest racial injustice. Thousands of Minnesota National Guard soldiers joined law enforcement in standing guard. Civil rights leaders the Revs. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson led a prayer outside the courthouse. And protests continued over Daunte Wright’s killing a week ago by a Brooklyn Center police officer.” For NBC News, Alex Seitz-Wald writes: “The judge in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in the death of George Floyd criticized recent comments by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and said her words could be grounds for the defense to appeal a verdict. The congresswoman, who has long been a lightning rod for criticism from the right, was already facing a torrent of Republican ire for her comments over the weekend urging protesters in Minnesota to ‘get more confrontational’ if Chauvin is not convicted, with several GOP lawmakers calling for Waters’ expulsion from Congress. Chauvin’s lawyer asked the judge to declare a mistrial over Waters’ comments, arguing that she had prejudiced the jury.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Alex Chhith reports: “A St. Paul man was charged Monday with punching and unintentionally killing a Bloomington hockey coach outside a bar following a dispute over social distance rules. Bloomington Jefferson High School coach Michael G. Ryan, 48, was found by officers outside Herbie’s On the Park at 317 Washington St. about 11 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that Ryan Whisler, 44, punched Ryan, who then fell backward and hit his head on concrete at the bottom of stairs, according to the criminal complaint. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office charged Whisler with second-degree murder on Monday. The charge said Whisler caused Ryan’s death without intent.”

The Pioneer Press’ Nick Woltman writes: “Authorities have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with an early morning shooting in North Minneapolis that injured two National Guard soldiers Sunday. Andrew Thomas of Minneapolis was charged Monday with one count of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. Thomas is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday. He has not been charged with firing the shots that injured the soldiers. No attorney was listed for Thomas in court documents.”

WCCO-TV’s Reg Chapman reports: “A fire caused major damage to the century-old Sacred Heart of Jesus church in northeast Minneapolis Monday night. Crews were called just before 7 p.m. to the church, located on the 2200 block of 5th Street Northeast, after reports of a fire on the first floor. Firefighters rescued a few parishioners who had entered the church to try and put out the flames. By the time they were taken to safety, the fire spread to the roof.”

For The Hill Olafimihan Oshin reports, “MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Monday was duped by a prank caller pretending to be former President Trump while taking live calls during a telethon to raise money for his new social media site. Lindell was hosting a two-day ‘Frankathon’ to promote his new social media platform, Frank. As he was taking calls during the event, Lindell cut to a caller who claimed she has Trump on the line. ‘Oh, we have the president here, our real president, everyone,’ Lindell said. The prank caller started to shout obscenities, and Lindell swiftly moved to end the call.”

For The Mill City Times Kim Inslinger reports, “Many of the approximately 20 farmers’ markets in the Farmers Markets of MPLS collaborative will open their spring markets May 1, with others opening later in the month and in June. Four of those markets held Winter Markets from November through later this month.”