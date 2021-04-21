World reacts to Chauvin verdict

The Washington Post’s Siobhán O’Grady, Rachel Pannett and Jennifer Hassan write: “The conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd resonated globally, with foreign dignitaries and community leaders reacting to a verdict that revived calls for an international reckoning on racial inequality in justice systems around the world. … Foreign media outlets ran live coverage, showing how the trial resonated far beyond its national context, and highlighting the outsized role the U.S. racial justice conversation plays internationally as the rest of the world is forced to grapple with its own race relations. … The ruling made the front pages of several British dailies on Wednesday — including The Times of London and The Daily Telegraph. ‘Guilty, Guilty, Guilty,’ read the front cover of The Metro, while The Daily Mail asked ‘Now can George Floyd verdict bring peace to America’s race turmoil?’ In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the verdict but said it ‘underlines that there’s an awful lot of work to do.’”
Also in the Washington Post, Matt Viser writes: “Almost immediately after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd late Tuesday afternoon, President Biden was on the phone from the Oval Office, eager to talk to Floyd’s family. ‘At least, God, now there is some justice,’ Biden told a tearful family, gathered in a courthouse hallway and crowded around with the president on speakerphone. ‘We’re all so relieved. . . . Guilty on all three counts. It’s really important.’ The family urged him to ensure police reform was accomplished, that the moment was used to usher in new change in a country grappling with frequent spasms of violence and an underpinning of racial unrest. ‘You got it, pal,’ Biden said, in video captured by family attorney Ben Crump. ‘That and a lot more. . . . This gives us a shot to deal with genuine, systemic racism.’”
In Politico, Benjamin Din, Christopher Cadelgo and Sam Stein report: “President Joe Biden renewed his calls Tuesday for action to address racial discrimination in policing and the criminal justice system, in response to the guilty verdict of the former police officer who killed George Floyd in Minneapolis last May. ‘Nothing can ever bring their brother, their father back,’ Biden said after speaking with Floyd’s family. ‘But this can be a giant step forward in the march toward justice in America.’ His remarks were in response to the guilty verdict delivered by the jury late Tuesday afternoon in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed Floyd. But they were born from decades of experience navigating the tumultuous fallout of verdicts that almost always go in the other direction.”
For The Hill, Aris Foley reports, “Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama said the jury in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin did the ‘right thing’ in finding the former Minneapolis police officer guilty on all charges brought against him in the death of George Floyd, but added that true justice ‘requires much more.’ … While the former first couple said the verdict on Tuesday ‘may have been a necessary step on the road to progress, it was far from a sufficient one.’”