World reacts to Chauvin verdict

Plus: Biden renews calls to address racial discrimination in policing; Obamas say jury did the ‘right thing’ in finding Chauvin guilty; conviction brings joy, relief to mother of Philando Castile; and more.

By 

The Washington Post’s Siobhán O’Grady, Rachel Pannett and Jennifer Hassan write: “The conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd resonated globally, with foreign dignitaries and community leaders reacting to a verdict that revived calls for an international reckoning on racial inequality in justice systems around the world. … Foreign media outlets ran live coverage, showing how the trial resonated far beyond its national context, and highlighting the outsized role the U.S. racial justice conversation plays internationally as the rest of the world is forced to grapple with its own race relations. … The ruling made the front pages of several British dailies on Wednesday — including The Times of London and The Daily Telegraph. ‘Guilty, Guilty, Guilty,’ read the front cover of The Metro, while The Daily Mail asked ‘Now can George Floyd verdict bring peace to America’s race turmoil?’ In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the verdict but said it ‘underlines that there’s an awful lot of work to do.’”

Also in the Washington Post, Matt Viser writes: “Almost immediately after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd late Tuesday afternoon, President Biden was on the phone from the Oval Office, eager to talk to Floyd’s family. ‘At least, God, now there is some justice,’ Biden told a tearful family, gathered in a courthouse hallway and crowded around with the president on speakerphone. ‘We’re all so relieved. . . . Guilty on all three counts. It’s really important.’ The family urged him to ensure police reform was accomplished, that the moment was used to usher in new change in a country grappling with frequent spasms of violence and an underpinning of racial unrest. ‘You got it, pal,’ Biden said, in video captured by family attorney Ben Crump. ‘That and a lot more. . . . This gives us a shot to deal with genuine, systemic racism.’”

In Politico, Benjamin Din, Christopher Cadelgo and Sam Stein report: “President Joe Biden renewed his calls Tuesday for action to address racial discrimination in policing and the criminal justice system, in response to the guilty verdict of the former police officer who killed George Floyd in Minneapolis last May. ‘Nothing can ever bring their brother, their father back,’ Biden said after speaking with Floyd’s family. ‘But this can be a giant step forward in the march toward justice in America.’ His remarks were in response to the guilty verdict delivered by the jury late Tuesday afternoon in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed Floyd. But they were born from decades of experience navigating the tumultuous fallout of verdicts that almost always go in the other direction.”

For The Hill, Aris Foley reports, “Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama said the jury in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin did the ‘right thing’ in finding the former Minneapolis police officer guilty on all charges brought against him in the death of George Floyd, but added that true justice ‘requires much more.’ … While the former first couple said the verdict on Tuesday ‘may have been a necessary step on the road to progress, it was far from a sufficient one.’”

In the Washington Post, Arelis R. Hernández, Cleve R. Wootson Jr. write: The murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death brought relief, but it also spurred reflection on the justice deferred for many other Black men and women, Danyal Green said. ‘My dad never got a chance to see this,’ she said through sobs. ‘My grandmother never got a chance to see this. But in my lifetime and in my children’s lifetime, they got a chance to see it.’ They were not the only ones with mixed emotions. Across the country, Black Americans welcomed the conviction of Chauvin on three charges with free-flowing tears, raised fists and unbridled elation. But the positive feelings were tempered by outrage over other injustices and worries that one officer’s conviction would be held up as proof that the systemic problems highlighted by Floyd’s killing were solved.”

In The New York Times, Audra D. S. Burch, Amy Harmon, Sabrina Tavernise and Emily Badger write: “The verdict brought some solace to activists for racial justice who had been riveted to the courtroom drama for the past several weeks. But for many Black Americans, real change feels elusive, particularly given how relentlessly the killing of Black men by the police has continued, including the recent shooting death of Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb. There are also signs of backlash: Legislation that would reduce voting access, protect the police and effectively criminalize public protests has sprung up in Republican-controlled state legislatures.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mary Divine writes: Valerie Castile couldn’t bear to watch the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Castile, whose 32-year-old son, Philando, was shot five times by former officer Jeronimo Yanez after a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, said she didn’t want to be re-traumatized by testimony given during the trial of the man who killed George Floyd. … But Castile tuned in on Tuesday afternoon to watch the news that a Hennepin County jury had found Chauvin guilty on all three charges…. ‘I was elated, just ecstatic,’ she said. ‘My daughter and I shared a few tears, and we were so thankful. We want to thank the prosecutors, the activists and everyone who was involved in making accountability actually happen. Any conviction is a victory for us, but to have all three, oh my God, I was, like, “Yes!“‘”

Says Melissa Chan for TIME, “Chauvin’s trial has now made history in a city whose police department has a long history of racist incidents and in a nation where criminal charges for police officers are rare and convictions extraordinary. From January 2005 to March 11, 2021, just 138 law-enforcement officers had been charged with murder or manslaughter for on-duty shootings, according to an analysis prepared for TIME by Philip Stinson, a professor of criminal justice who also directs the Henry A. Wallace Police Crime Database at Bowling Green State University. Of the 138 officers, 44 have been convicted.

At USA Today, McKenzie Sadeghi reports, “Shortly after the prosecution and defense rested their cases in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, an article was circulating claiming former President Donald Trump picked up Chauvin’s legal fees. … The claim that Trump is paying Chauvin’s legal fees originated in an April 17 article from americaslastlineofdefense.com — a satire site — headlined, ‘Trump Picking Up Officer Chauvin’s Legal Fees.’ Some social media users shared the article on Facebook as fact, and one user received criticism in the comments for not realizing the story is satire.

