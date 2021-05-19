Another child shot in Minneapolis, third in recent weeks

FOX 9 reports: “Minneapolis police say another child and an adult man were shot in the city Monday night, following a string of violence over the weekend that sent an 8-year-old girl to the hospital Saturday with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said the pre-teen girl and the man appear to have been shot in the same incident. …The girl was shot when the vehicle she was riding in was struck by gunfire. The driver drove her directly to the Hennepin County Medical Center. Family members identified her as six-year-old Aniya Allen, who is also the granddaughter of longtime community activist KG Wilson.” Jeremy Olson of the Star Tribune reports, “Minnesotans might not need $1 million to get vaccinated for COVID-19, as Gov. Tim Walz quipped last week, but maybe a free park pass or fishing license will do? State and public health leaders said Tuesday they are considering incentives to kick-start progress beyond the 2.7 million people in Minnesota who have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. … State leaders couldn’t share specifics Tuesday, but said they are exploring incentives that will persuade people but fit within Minnesota’s laws regarding public giveaways.” In the Pioneer Press, Dave Orrick writes: “Riot fencing that has surrounded the Minnesota Capitol will be dismantled starting June 1 — almost exactly one year after it was erected following violence after George Floyd was killed, state officials said Tuesday. …Floyd was killed on Memorial Day 2020, which fell on May 25. The fencing was initially installed May 31, 2020. The Capitol was closed in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, but Gov. Tim Walz has recently lifted virus restrictions, including the state’s mask mandate. It was unclear Tuesday when the Cass Gilbert-designed landmark might reopen to the public.” In the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayor reports, “The debate over police reform is shifting behind closed doors as the Minnesota Legislature goes into overtime. Yet a clearer picture of what may — and may not — pass is coming into focus. Support is coalescing around reforms related to traffic stops and new no-knock warrant regulations as lawmakers work to find agreement on one of the year’s most pressing policy issues. … Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka meanwhile is doubling down on a commitment to oppose ‘anything that is anti-police or makes the job of law enforcement more difficult,’ singling out measures such as new civilian oversight of police.”

Tim Pugmire reports for MPR: “It turns out the 2021 legislative session was good for marijuana after all. Sure, a bill for full legalization made it only through the House and was never taken up in the Senate. But with little fanfare on the last day of the session Minnesota lawmakers voted to expand the state’s medical cannabis program to allow patients to smoke the dried plant. … The addition of the use of the raw cannabis plant is expected to bring down the cost for patients in the state program and make the product more accessible.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Faiza Mahamud writes: “The Minneapolis City Council is scrambling to pass a new protection for renters before a statewide eviction ban ends. Council Members Jeremiah Ellison, Jamal Osman, Cam Gordon and Council President Lisa Bender have introduced an ordinance that would require landlords to give tenants at least two weeks’ written notice before filing an eviction complaint in court for unpaid rent. … At a public hearing Tuesday, landlords pushed back on the proposal, saying it would prolong an already lengthy process of removing tenants.”

Also for MPR, Dan Kraker reports: “Forest officials say a wildfire burning in a remote section of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has grown to 1,635 acres. The Behzik Fire was detected Monday afternoon in the Trout Lake unit of the Boundary Waters, about 15 miles northwest of Ely, Minn. Officials believe the fire was started by lightning. By Monday evening, had grown to about 10 acres. Superior National Forest spokesperson Tim Engrav says it’s burning through an area of mature red and white pines, with flames up to four feet high.”

For AP, Stephen Groves writes: “South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s lawsuit against the federal government over a July Fourth fireworks display she wants to put on at Mount Rushmore has reignited legal tensions between her and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. The tribe last week sought to join the lawsuit in opposition to Noem, who is asking a federal judge to order the National Park Service to allow the fireworks display. The Republican governor sued the Department of Interior last month after the Park Service denied the state’s application for the event, citing safety concerns and objections from local Native American tribes. The tribal lawsuit touches on a century-old dispute over ownership and control of the Black Hills, which include Mount Rushmore.”