As Minnesota gets ready rollback COVID-19 restrictions, focus shifts to more infectious variants

Says the Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson, “Minnesota has stepped up its genomic sequencing of COVID-19 patient samples to more quickly identify emerging viral variants amid the state’s plans to phase out its pandemic restrictions, including the indoor mask mandate. While Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled Thursday to announce a three-phase plan to eliminate business and social restrictions because of improving case numbers, state health officials said close monitoring of more infectious variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 is needed to prevent any resurgence in pandemic activity. The B.1.1.7 variant found in England largely caused Minnesota’s latest wave of infections.”

Mara H. Gottfried reports for the Pioneer Press: “While two St. Paul City Council members disagreed with asking a state board to investigate Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher’s livestreamed patrols, the rest of the council said it’s important to inquire about his conduct in St. Paul. By a 5-2 vote, the council approved a resolution Wednesday requesting the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training evaluate whether Fletcher’s ‘Live on Patrol’ violates sheriff’s office policy and the Minnesota police code of conduct. Fletcher started streaming his patrols live on Facebook at the end of July, saying he wanted to show viewers what law enforcement does and to build trust with the community. There have been over 10 million views of the videos on YouTube. No one receives revenue from the livestreamed patrols, Fletcher said.”

For MPR, Peter Cox writes: “The killing of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer has been ‘devastating’ for both the community and the police, the city’s police union said Wednesday in its first public statement on the incident. ‘Our officers come to work to help people and make their lives better. Our entire profession is founded upon our willingness to sacrifice our lives for others and to protect those who can’t protect themselves,’ said Chuck Valleau, a Brooklyn Center detective. … Members of the police union are willing to participate in some kind of forum or meeting to help improve community relations, he said, adding that officers are “willing to identify and address any racial inequity in our city.”

For NBC News, Janelle Griffith reports, “Some have speculated that [Chauvin trial juror Brandon] Mitchell’s participation in the march could be grounds for an appeal, but legal experts said it was unlikely that it alone would be enough to overturn Chauvin’s conviction. ‘It’s certainly possible that this will be used to support various post-conviction efforts, of which one is an appeal,’ said Dmitriy Shakhnevich, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. ‘At the end of the day, irrespective of his specific comments, there would have to be a showing that, had he not served on the jury or disclosed this information, the verdict would have been different.’ ‘And that’s a very high standard to meet.’”

For KSTP-TV Crystal Bui says, “Construction in downtown Minneapolis is causing frustration among some residents and drivers. One particular area of concern is along Fourth Street between First and Fifth avenues. To add to the congestion, the Minneapolis Police Department 1st Precinct in downtown Minneapolis is still blocked off. ‘They’ve blocked down all the alleyways. People are driving down Nicollet now, Nicollet Mall. They’re going the wrong way down Fourth’, said Scott Raveling, who lives nearby. ‘It’s kind of a free-for-all.’”

The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports, “As it struggles to staff up ahead of its May 22 opening, Valleyfair is boosting the starting pay for some positions to $15 an hour. The wage increase at the amusement park in Shakopee is for food and beverage workers who are at least 16 years old. … In recent weeks, Valleyfair had already bumped up the starting wage from $11.25 to $13.50 for food-service workers. But executives decided they needed to go even further to $15 to compete against other employers in the Twin Cities. With a little more than two weeks until opening for 2021, Valleyfair is still looking to hire another 300 people.”

A BringMeTheNews story says, “Some southern Minnesota high schools remain steadfast in their refusal to pay the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) thousands of dollars in COVID-19 ‘installment’ fees. The MSHSL, facing a significant budget shortfall due to the cancellation of revenue-generating state tournaments, introduced the new installment fees in September 2020. The fees were described as a ‘short-term’ fix to help weather the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The fees themselves were split into two payments, with the total amount varying based on school size. The smallest schools were asked to pay $1,000 in total, with the largest schools (enrollment above 1,233) facing an $11,000 bill.”

For the AP, Dave Campbell writes: “Alan Page was married in 1973, midway through a Hall of Fame career with the Minnesota Vikings, and he and his wife soon went to work on covering the bare walls in the new home they had built. The remedy was art, and their collection flourished. Now, as Page’s unparalleled post-football path continues in Minnesota in the intersecting spaces of educational opportunity and racial justice, two of the couple’s most prized pieces are on the market. … The drawings of Jean-Michel Basquiat — ‘The Athlete’ and ‘Starvation’ — will be included among the 400-some items in next month’s 20th century and contemporary art sale at the Phillips Auction House in New York. They’re each valued at more than $200,000.”