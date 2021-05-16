Brooklyn Center approves sweeping policing changes

MPR and the AP report: “City councilors in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center on Saturday evening approved a resolution setting a path toward major public safety changes. The 4-1 vote to advance Mayor Mike Elliott’s proposal came at the end of a nearly three-hour meeting. And it came just over a month after the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in the city. The resolution would create new divisions of unarmed civilian employees to handle non-moving traffic violations and respond to mental health crises. It would also limit situations in which officers can make arrests.”

From WCCO-TV: “Minneapolis Police are investigating after a child was shot in the head in North Minneapolis Saturday evening. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue. Police believe a four-door red Ford was driving in an alleyway when someone inside shot at a house. Children were playing in the yard and police say a preteen girl was shot in the head. Police say she is in ‘very critical condition’ at an area hospital.”

The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta writes: “The hottest Twin Cities housing market in decades is sparking bidding wars with offers well above asking price, prompting bewildered questions from shellshocked combatants: Where are all these buyers coming from? And where are they getting the cash? Real estate listing sites reveal part of the answer. A growing number of house hunters in the Twin Cities are out-of-staters brandishing windfalls from sales of coastal market houses where ramblers fetch seven figures. Their tidy sums provide an outsized advantage in a metro market where asking prices are a relative steal.”

Also from WCCO-TV: “Police in Albert Lea are asking the public to avoid Hawthorne Street and Ulsted Avenue after a 50-car train derailed in the area. Freeborn County officials say the train derailed in the 1300 block of Eastgate Road. There is a hazardous material leak, and local residents are asked to shelter in place. The leak is not airborne, police said. Early Saturday evening, authorities confirmed that the substance leaking from the derailed cars was hydrochloric acid.”

Article continues after advertisement

In the Star Tribune, Libor Jany writes: “It’s been almost a year, but sometimes Kenisha Collins still has to convince herself that it’s safe to venture outside after dark. … On a balmy night last June, Collins and a group of friends were standing in line outside a restaurant in Uptown Minneapolis when a gunfight erupted on the crowded street, injuring 11 people. Collins was hit twice in the knee and once in the thigh. … But since then local authorities have said next to nothing about what is considered one of the most casualty-laden shootings in the city’s history… They still have not publicly released details of the incident, offered a potential motive or named any suspects.”

Also for the AP, Matthew Barakat writes: “A former Army Green Beret and University of Minnesota student who admitted divulging military secrets to Russia over a 15-year period was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Friday on espionage charges. The sentence of 15 years and 8 months imposed on Peter Dzibinski Debbins, 46, of Gainesville, Virginia, by U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton was largely in line with the 17-year term sought by prosecutors. Defense lawyers sought a 5-year term.”

The Pioneer Press’ Jace Frederick says: “Kevin Garnett thanked a lot of people during his Basketball Hall of Fame induction speech Saturday. He thanked Isiah Thomas …. He thanked his sister, his daughters, former teammates, coaches and front office members. He even thanked his competitors, most notably fellow Class of 2020 Hall of Fame inductees, Tim Duncan and the late Kobe Bryant. He thanked his mom, Shirley. … And yes, he thanked Minnesota, and re-emphasized his commitment to the state where he spent the first 12 and also the one-and-a-half final years of his NBA career.”