Brooklyn Center considers big changes to city’s policing

KSTP-TV’s Kyle Brown reports: “The Brooklyn Center City Council held a special meeting Saturday to consider a proposed top-to-bottom overhaul of the city’s approach to policing and public safety. The resolution is named after Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler and proposes a number of organizational and policy changes to Brooklyn Center’s public safety apparatus, including the introduction of an unarmed traffic enforcement division and rerouting some emergency calls to trained medical and mental health professionals instead of the police. … Under the City Council’s resolution, all non-moving traffic violations would be handled by an unarmed Traffic Enforcement Department, and the city would look to pare down the traffic infractions that armed police officers can enforce.”

The AP reports: “George Floyd’s brother and nephew expressed gratitude Saturday after a federal grand jury indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in his death. The three-count indictment unsealed Friday ‘put a smile on our faces’ and ‘holds these guys to accountability,’ said Rodney Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, during a news conference. Brandon Williams, George Floyd’s nephew, said the indictment ‘gives us hope.’”

The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports: “It may have been rush hour aboard the Green Line one morning last week, but the sparse number of passengers suggested otherwise. … The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated demand for public transportation in the Twin Cities, as it has in other American cities and around the world. … While vaccinations are on the rise and businesses are starting to reopen, many believe the pandemic will create a permanent shift to remote work for thousands of downtown employees. If so, that could significantly change an agency with an annual budget of about $475 million that employs more than 3,000 people.”

Also for the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemoyer writes: “Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction represented for many a rare moment of justice in the nation’s long history of police brutality. It also underscored the dramatic transformation of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office under Keith Ellison. Long focused on consumer protection, the office is rapidly becoming a major player in criminal justice in the state — a shift that is attracting national attention. ‘We definitely want to be there to direct more criminal prosecutions, and we need more people so we can meet more needs,’ said Ellison, who is asking the Legislature for 11 new prosecutors to rebuild its criminal division this year.”

WCCO-TV’s Reg Chapman reports: “Enough is enough. That’s the cry from many who live in north Minneapolis, where a surge in the number of shots fired and people hit by gunfire is plaguing the community. One of the latest victims, a 17-year-old, was shot in the head while pumping gas at the AmStar gas station on West Broadway and James Avenue North. Standing at the site where he was gunned down, a group of community leaders say they are fed up with the violence. … Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has pledged his support and will release a safety plan early next week. ‘Minneapolis, we are going to be partnering with the community. We are going to be partnering with police officers. We are going to be partnering with anybody who wants to prevent violence before it happens,’ said Frey.”

Also from WCCO-TV: “A 20-year-old male was arrested Saturday for shooting and killing his 25-year-old sister inside their Chanhassen home. Carver County Sheriff, Jason Kamerud, reported that on Saturday at about 2:20 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a general fire alarm on the 3700 block of Landings Dr. in Chanhassen. Shortly after, the deputies were informed of a shooting at the same address. The suspect was believed to be inside the residence and was alleged to have shot his older sister, both of who were reported to live at the address. Once the deputies arrived back at the home they received reports that the suspect had fled the scene and was on foot, nearby.”