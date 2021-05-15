Brooklyn Center Council to vote on policing changes

Amy Forliti writes for the Associated Press: “Leaders in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April are expected to vote Saturday on a resolution that would put the city on track to major changes to its policing practices. The resolution, backed by Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, would create new divisions of unarmed civilian employees to handle non-moving traffic violations and respond to mental health crises. It would also limit situations in which officers can make arrests.”

Jackie Crosby and Kavita Kumar write in the Star Tribune: “Minnesota businesses on Friday scrambled to adjust to the swift and unexpected end to state mask mandates for fully vaccinated people, with some moving quickly to ease restrictions. Cub Foods supermarkets, Walmart and Costco are among those that have immediately dropped face-covering requirements for vaccinated customers. The Minnesota Twins and the Mall of America were among those saying they would ‘strongly encourage’ mask use in some areas, while national retailers such as Target and Best Buy planned to maintain current rules.”

The AP reports: “Three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’ s civil rights are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in July, with a trial date to be determined. Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao will be arraigned on civil rights violations on July 14 in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, according to a scheduling order issued Friday. The court initially said the trial would be in August, but updated the schedule hours later to say it was still unscheduled.”

The Pioneer Press’ Nick Ferraro writes: “Thomas Edward Humphrey, the 32-year-old St. Paul anti-vaxxer who twice videotaped himself walking off with COVID-19 vaccine vials, has been charged with misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct and driving after revocation. Oakdale police Capt. Nick Newton said Humphrey was mailed the citation Thursday after his May 4 social media posts showed him driving to an Allina Health site for a shot, taking a vial of Pfizer that had several doses in it and then yelling at people about how the vaccine is going to kill them. Humphrey left before police got there.”

Also from the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes: “Hmong-American leader and University of Minnesota Board of Regent Kao Ly Ilean Her died Thursday at age 52. Her had a chronic lung condition and recently was exposed to the coronavirus, according to her sister, Sharon Her Edgens. Born in Long Cheng, Laos, in 1969, Her’s family fled to the United States in 1976. She graduated from Hamline University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and then from University of Minnesota Law School. She was the first Hmong woman admitted to the Minnesota Bar Association.”

FOX 9 says: “Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, will soon be recognized as an official holiday by Hennepin County and the City of Minneapolis. Friday, the Minneapolis City Council voted to approve making Juneteenth a new city holiday on June 19. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is expected to sign the measure on Monday.”