Cahill rules Chauvin abused his authority in Floyd murder, paves way for longer sentence

“Particular cruelty.” The Associated Press’ Amy Forliti reports: “A Minnesota judge has ruled that there were aggravating factors in the death of George Floyd, paving the way for the possibility of a longer sentence for Derek Chauvin, according to an order made public Wednesday. In his ruling dated Tuesday, Judge Peter Cahill found that Chauvin abused his authority as a police officer when he restrained Floyd last year and that he treated Floyd with particular cruelty. He also cited the presence of children when he committed the crime and the fact Chauvin was part of a group with at least three other people.”

Six break-ins in six months. KMSP’s Mitti Hicks reports: “A spokesperson from the St. Paul Police Department says the latest incident at [Brian] Ingram’s shop is under investigation and they are aware of at least two people involved. Police have forwarded the charges to the Office of the Ramsey County Attorney, but there’s not much staff can do at this time as the person involved was found not competent to stand trial by a county judge. … ‘We’re all about mental illness and fighting for our community’s rights, but if someone who can have the sophistication to get in and out of a place in three minutes seems like they are fit enough to stand trial. … We’re super frustrated that our city attorneys, Mayor Melvin Carter, and the Saint Paul City Council aren’t doing anything. The last thing we can afford after coming out of this pandemic is having our guests afraid to come here.’”

Fischbach on Cheney’s ouster. The Star Tribune’s Hunter Woodall reports: “Right after the vote, Rep. Michelle Fischbach, a freshman GOP lawmaker representing western Minnesota, said in a statement that Republicans should focus on ‘pushing back against the liberal overreach of President Biden and Speaker Pelosi. As evidenced by today’s vote, our conference has lost faith in Congresswoman Cheney’s ability to look to the future and advance our collective priorities,’ Fischbach said.”

Reflecting on the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. n+1 essay by Tobi Haslett: “Too much was born and broken amid the smoke and screams. The least we can do is remember—to try, after the riots, after the speeches, after the backlash and elections, and after this latest (live-streamed) liturgy of American “criminal justice,” to recall what really happened, extracting and reconstructing the whole flabbergasting sequence. Last year something massive came hurtling into view and exploded against the surface of daily life in the US. Many are still struggling to grasp what that thing was: its shape and implications, its sudden scale and bitter limits. One thing we know for sure is that it opened with a riot, on the street in Minneapolis where Floyd had cried out ‘I can’t breathe.’”

Insight into COVID-19 long-haulers. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson and Jeremy.Olson Startribune.Com report: “The study is among the first to not only address the mystery of who suffers post-COVID syndromes, but also the types of symptoms they endure. Eighty of the 100 patients reported fatigue while 59 reported breathing problems and 59 reported neurological symptoms ranging from headaches to dizziness. Forty-five reported cognitive impairments, such as fogginess in memories and thoughts.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Remember your fisheye lens: “Catch, click, release: Fishing tournaments going virtual” [MPR]

From rapping to wrapping bandages: “For Twin Cities rapper Nur-D, another step forward” [MPR]

Millions for pavilions: “Minneapolis Park board president says he’ll bring back Bde Maka Ska pavilion” [Star Tribune]

Reuse: “Pitcher’s stolen prosthetic arm recovered from recycling facility” [KARE]

Did not go through Bryant-Lake Bowl with it: “Minnesota team 1st to ever transport human pancreas by drone” [KSTP]

RIP: “Jim Klobuchar, longtime Star Tribune columnist and adventurer, dies at 93” [Star Tribune]

RIP: “Bahjo Mohamed, Pioneering Light Rail Operator, Dies In Somalia Suicide Bombing” [WCCO]