Citing ‘misconduct,’ Chauvin lawyer seeks new trial

MPR’s Brandt Williams and Jon Collins write: “The attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion Tuesday seeking a new trial for the former Minneapolis police officer, who was convicted of murder last month in the death of George Floyd. The motion cites 10 reasons Chauvin should be granted a new trial, including judicial abuse of discretion over granting a change of venue and sequestering the jury before deliberations. It says ‘publicity during the proceedings threaten[ed] the fairness of the trial.’ And it says prosecutors ‘committed pervasive, prejudicial’ misconduct. Tuesday’s motion also requests a hearing to ‘impeach the verdict … on grounds that the jury committed misconduct, felt threatened or intimidated, felt race-based pressure during the proceedings, and/or failed to adhere to instructions during deliberations.’”

The AP’s Steve Karnowski writes: “Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday that he’ll announce a dialing back of Minnesota’s coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, and that he’s in discussions with legislative leaders about how long he’ll retain the emergency powers that he’s used to manage the state’s response to the pandemic. The governor described it as an ‘announcement around where we’re at with COVID.’ He gave no details about what changes he might order but indicated that rising vaccination rates are making looser restrictions possible. ‘I think Minnesotans should start assuming that they’re going to have a very normal-looking summer,’ he said during a visit to an elementary school in Hopkins.”

For the Star Tribune, Jennifer Bjorhus, Greg Stanley and Briana Bierschbach write: “Minnesota’s state parks could shut down in July if the Walz administration does not bow to demands by Senate Republicans to drop plans for new ‘clean cars’ emissions standards. Along with parks, much of the environmental arm of state government would shut down over the impasse, which flared up during a conference committee meeting Tuesday on the Senate’s proposed omnibus environment budget. … Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, R-Alexandria, told the committee it is the only budget he will consider, and that he will not pass anything at all unless the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) rule-making on clean cars is stopped.”

Also from MPR, Matt Sepic reports, “A New Brighton, Minn., man who admitted being part of the far-right Boogaloo Bois militia group on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a federal terrorism charge. Michael Solomon, 30, of New Brighton has been charged by the Justice Department with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization. … Solomon admitted trying to sell weapons to a member of the Middle East militant group Hamas, who turned out to be an FBI informant.”

FOX 9’s Theo Keith reports: “Minnesota officials say the security fence that has surrounded the state Capitol for nearly one year should come down soon. The departments of Public Safety and Administration are recommending removal of the fence after the legislative session ends. The Legislature adjourns its regular session May 17. … Fencing has been in place since May 2020 when rioting broke out in Minneapolis and St. Paul after the police killing of George Floyd. State officials then ordered a larger, reinforced fence this spring ahead of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.”

Says Chris Serres for the Star Tribune, “Dustin Lee could barely contain his anger as he recalled how an unvaccinated health care worker nearly set off a COVID-19 outbreak at a senior home operated by his company in central Minnesota. Lee, president and CEO of Prairie Senior Cottages, said the worker, employed by an outside hospice agency, provided care to four residents over an eight-hour shift without ever informing them that she had declined to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. … Four months after vaccines became available, senior care communities across Minnesota continue to face a daunting challenge: how to persuade front-line workers to overcome their fears and embrace the lifesaving shots.”

KSTP-TV’s Callan Gray reports: “Even before the pandemic devastated the economy last year, the hospitality industry faced high employee turnover. Now, the need for help is growing again. ‘It’s challenging because that workforce is no longer available,’ said Tim Mahoney, who owns Loon Café in St. Paul and Minneapolis. … ‘Everyone in our industry, all my friends that are owners or managers or something like that, we constantly call each other “Do you have someone? Is there a wait staff person? Is there a bar tender? Is there a cook? Do you have anyone who can spare 15 or 20 hours?”‘ said Mahoney.”

Says Shaymus McLaughlin for BringMeTheNews, “Officials are investigating the death of two bald eagles that ‘appeared to have been shot.’ The eagles were discovered in the Blackduck River just outside of Blackduck, Minnesota, the DNR told Bring Me The News. The local conservation officer, Demosthenes Regas, was tipped off on April 23 after the Nongame Wildlife Program received the information from an anonymous caller, the agency said. The eagles were dead when Regas arrived, according to the DNR, and Regas noted in the weekly conservation officer report the raptors showed signs of being shot.”