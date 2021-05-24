Congressional candidate accuses RNC strategist of tricking him into running for office

Bound to Lose, Bound to Win. KMSP’s Tom Lyden reports: “[Kevin Ne Se Shores] was surprised by the unsolicited call he got in June of 2020 from a man who encouraged him to run against Congressman Collin Peterson (D-MN) as a candidate for the Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party. … Unknown to Shores, the man who called encouraging him to run was a Republican strategist, Kip Christianson, who at the time was on the payroll of the Republican National Committee, according to the Federal Election Commission.”

Tangled Up in Blue. The Minnesota Reformer’s Logan Carroll reports: “… emails obtained from the City of Minneapolis through a Reformer public records request show that both the Minneapolis Police Department and Mayor Jacob Frey’s office collaborated with Operation Safety Now to lobby City Council members and sway public opinion in the hopes of winning increased funding for the MPD. As part of their campaign to lobby Council Member Alondra Cano, Rodriguez and his associate, Eric Won, offered to use Won’s influence — including a seat on the Minneapolis’ Capital Long-Range Improvements Committee — to benefit businesses in Cano’s ward.”

Blowin’ in the Wind. Sahan Journal’s Andrew Hazzard reports: “Community and environmental groups have resisted the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center (HERC) since its construction in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in 1989. … Incinerators produce toxic air pollutants with demonstrated links to asthma, lung disease, high blood pressure, and heart disease. Environmental justice advocates have organized against the HERC for decades, citing its location on the edge of downtown near north Minneapolis. The HERC emits additional pollution on north Minneapolis, a community where the majority of residents are people of color, and an area already exposed to a disproportionate amount of air-borne toxins.”

Man Gave Names to All the Animals. KARE’s Val Lick reports: “A Minnesota sanctuary has taken in several lions, tigers and other big cats, all seized from a park connected to Netflix’s infamous “Tiger King” documentary series. U.S. law enforcement seized nearly 70 big cats from Tiger King Park in Oklahoma — a number that included lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and one jaguar. Some of the cats went to The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota. It says it is one of many accredited sanctuaries taking the cats in while the Department of Justice seeks forfeiture of the animals.”

In other news…

Something’s Burning, Baby: “BWCA wildfire in northern Minnesota now 100% contained, officials say” [KMSP]

Workingman’s Blues #2: “Minnesota’s top 50 public companies ranked by revenue – with No. 1 hitting $257.1 billion” [Star Tribune]

Northern Claim: “Playlist: Bob Dylan’s Minnesota songs” [Current]

Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right: “Rodgers no-show at Lambeau, OTAs began Monday” [KMSP]

Winterlude: “Winter Carnival’s first Klondike Kate, Carol Carney, dies at 85” [Pioneer Press]