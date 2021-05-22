Downtown Minneapolis shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 injured

FOX 9 reports: “Two people have died and eight others were injured after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis overnight, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The incident happened at 1:59 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of N 1st Ave near the Monarch nightclub. … [MPD spokesman John] Elder says investigators learned two men standing in a crowd outside got into an argument, pulled out guns and began shooting at each other. Of the 10 victims, five are men and five are women. The two people who died are both men. Another man is in critical condition at a hospital.”

Matt Sepic and MPR staff report: “A federal court judge on Friday sentenced former St. Paul police officer Brett Palkowitsch to six years in prison for using excessive force during an arrest involving a police dog. Palkowitsch had been found guilty of kicking and injuring Frank Baker and allowing a K-9 to maul Baker in 2016 after the man was mistaken for a robbery suspect. Baker later won a $2 million settlement from the city of St Paul. Baker also suffered seven broken ribs and collapsed lungs in the attack. Palkowitsch’s sentence was expected to be between four and five years, but in court U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright rejected a sentencing agreement.”

The AP reports: “President Joe Biden will host George Floyd’s family at the White House Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of his death at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the president would mark the anniversary of Floyd’s death, but offered no further details on his plans.”

WCCO-TV reports: “The Canadian government on Friday announced a relaxation on some restrictions at the border with Minnesota’s Northwest Angle, pursuant to preventing the spread of COVID-19. Residents of that area are now allowed to travel by car and will be exempt from pre- and post-arrival COVID tests. … Following the announcement by the Canadian government, Rep. Michelle Fischbach (whose District 7 includes the Northwest Angle) said she would work toward the opening of the U.S.-Canada border to non-resident travel.”

The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson writes: “A federal judge has begun an investigation into leaks to newspapers about the secret grand jury that indicted four former Minneapolis police officers on charges of violating the civil rights of George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz ordered the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Minnesota attorney general to provide a list of every person to whom they disclosed grand jury activity. … At issue are stories published by the Star Tribune and the New York Times detailing the possibility of federal charges against the former police officers in Floyd’s murder.

For the AP, Scott Bauer writes: “Wisconsin election officials identified just 27 potential cases of voter fraud out of 3.3 million ballots cast in the November presidential election and forwarded them to local district attorneys for possible prosecution, based on documents obtained Friday by The Associated Press under the state’s open records law. More than half of the cases came in a single city, where 16 people had registered with their mailing address at a UPS store, rather than their residence as required by law. A search of online court records shows no charges have yet been filed against any of the 27 people.”