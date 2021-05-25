Families of those killed by law enforcement call for changes to policing laws

For MPR, Jon Collins writes: “Several families of Black people killed by police officers around the nation gathered in downtown Minneapolis Monday to call for changes to federal and state law around policing. The Minneapolis forum was organized by members of George Floyd’s family and included the mothers of Oscar Grant, Eric Garner and others killed by police officers in the United States, as well as advocates. … Advocates called for changes to state and federal law, the elimination of qualified immunity for police officers and the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Libor Jany, “The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether MPD officers engaged in a ‘pattern and practice’ of violating citizens’ rights, including during mental health-related calls and at last summer’s protests over the murder of George Floyd. … It’s not entirely unfamiliar: The Justice Department has launched inquiries into MPD practices dating back decades, ranging from misconduct of specific officers for excessive force or corruption to mediation agreements and pledges of ­department wide reform in areas like reducing racial bias and use of force.”

For KARE 11, Dana Thiede reports: “The Washington County prosecutor who was set to handle the case of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, charged in the fatal shooting Daunte Wright, has resigned his post citing ‘vitriol’ and ‘partisan politics.’ Imran Ali wrote a short letter Monday to submit his resignation from the Washington County Attorney’s Office, where Ali has served for 10 years, most recently as assistant criminal division chief.”

Also for MPR, Kristi Marohn reports: “A central Minnesota school district is doing some soul-searching this spring after reports that students of color have been targets of racist bullying. A parent who says her child was subjected to hateful social media messages aired her frustration in a video that’s been viewed thousands of times on social media. It’s led to calls for a change of culture in the district — and in the wider community.”

Also from KARE 11: “A north Minneapolis youth center said gunshots rang out just before noon Monday, with one bullet entering the school. Plymouth Christian Youth Center went into lockdown after the shots were fired, Assistant Principal Sara Fugarino said. No one was hurt, but a bullet hit the front of the building and went through two panes of glass. Another hit a staff member’s car.”

The Pioneer Press Frederick Melo writes: “Grand Old Day, the largest single-day festival in the Upper Midwest and St. Paul’s unofficial kickoff to summer, will not return this year due to the pandemic and unrelated organizational difficulties, but organizers are optimistic that the Grand Avenue Business Association and its signature events are on the mend.”

In the Pioneer Press, John Shipley writes: “The University of St. Thomas women’s tennis team clinched an unbeaten championship MIAC season with a 5-0 victory over Gustavus Adolphus on May 8. Three days later, the team was informed it was their last match. … The school’s senior leadership informed the teams that the school would be dropping the tennis programs beginning next year. … Members of the team have retained veteran Title IX attorney Arthur Bryant to challenge the school’s decision to drop the program.”

Peter Passi of the Duluth News Tribune says, “Under the terms of a resolution passed 6-2 Monday night, the city of Duluth will forgive $900,000 in debt related to an outstanding $1.2 million line of credit extended to the Spirit Mountain Recreational Area years ago. The ski hill will be asked to pay back the remaining $300,000 debt over the course of the next three years. Additionally, Spirit Mountain would be expected to invest at least $900,000 in capital improvements to its facilities during the same three-year period.”