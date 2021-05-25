Family of George Floyd meets with President Biden

Floyd family meets with Biden. The AP’s Alexandra Jaffe and Alan Fram report: “The anniversary of George Floyd’s death was supposed to be a milestone moment, a time to mark passage of legislation to “root out systemic racism” in the criminal justice system, in the words of President Joe Biden. Instead, Floyd’s family visited Washington on Tuesday to mourn with Biden and prod Congress to act as they commemorate the loss of their brother, father and son one year ago. … ‘Today is the day that he set the world in a rage’ Floyd’s brother Philonise said, addressing reporters at the Capitol alongside family members, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers. ‘We need to be working together to make sure that people do not live in fear in America any more,’ he said. … Later, family members spent an hour with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House.”

What people want at George Floyd Square. At Slate, Aymann Ismail reports: “Last summer, long before the trial of Derek Chauvin, activists at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis realized they had some plans to make. It had been months since George Floyd’s murder, on May 25, in plain view of the bustling intersection. Protesters used debris and other large objects to block traffic and prevent the police from reclaiming the space. The city replaced those barricades with huge cinderblocks, and the area became known as George Floyd Square. But the blockades were always meant to be temporary. How long should they stay? And what did the people here want? … They started with a survey. They asked others in the community—shop owners, elders, kids on the corner—the same question: “What does justice look like?” They compiled the answers and produced a list of 24 demands. … A year after the murder, Chauvin’s conviction is one of several demands that have already been satisfied. But the morning after the all-night celebrations of the verdict, around a small bonfire at a meeting at the now-abandoned Speedway gas station at the intersection, activists reaffirmed their commitment to continue to occupy the square—until every demand is met.”

More conversations at the square. The Pioneer Press’s Deanna Weniger reports: “What Floyd’s death — and the subsequent murder-and-manslaughter conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin — also did was get the world talking about how people treat each other and what can be done to make things better. … The Pioneer Press recently spoke with several people visiting, working and living in the neighborhood where Floyd died about how the past year has affected them and what ‘getting justice’ means in 2021.”

Game, russet, match. The Duluth News Tribune’s Patrick Springer reports: “The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld a decision by state regulators not to require an extensive environmental review of permits for a 300-acre irrigation project in the environmentally sensitive Pineland Sands. … In an opinion issued Monday, May 24, the appeals judges rejected arguments by advocacy groups including the Environmental Working Group that the project was part of a plan by Fargo-based R.D. Offutt Co., one of the nation’s largest potato growers, to convert 7,000 acres of timberland to irrigated farming.”

Delicious interview. For Sahan Journal, Jaida Grey Eagle reports: “Yia Vang, 36, is the owner of Union Hmong Kitchen and Vinai, restaurants in the Twin Cities. As a chef, Yia says that he didn’t fall into cooking, but that cooking fell into him. That love affair deepened some nine years ago, he said. What changed for him was realizing that food isn’t just sustenance but a vehicle for storytelling. … ‘Every dish is a narrative,’ Vang said, in April, at a building in northeast Minneapolis, which will soon open as the restaurant Vinai. ‘If you follow that narrative long enough and close enough, you get to the people behind the food. And once you’re there, it’s actually not about food. It is about people and their food is a catalyst for cultivating great relationships.’”