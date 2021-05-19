Girl shot in north Minneapolis dies of injuries

Horrific. WCCO reports: “A 6-year-old girl who was shot in the head Monday evening has died of her injuries, WCCO has learned. The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. on 3500 block of Penn Avenue North, in the city’s Folwell neighborhood. The child was riding in a car when she was shot. The driver immediately rushed the child to Hennepin Healthcare. Relatives informed WCCO Wednesday morning that the girl, whose name was Aniya, has died.”

Red in the black. The Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet reports: “Target saw first quarter revenue grow more than 23% to $24.2 billion compared with last year, beating Wall Street expectations. Net profits grew from $284 million to $2.1 billion. Target’s adjusted earnings per share reached an all-time high of $3.69, well above analysts’ expectations. ‘The first quarter felt like the first step towards a post-pandemic world,’ [CEO Brian] Cornell said, in a Wednesday call with analysts.”

The kids aren’t gonna be alright. MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman reports: “‘Not only do we close off or shut off because of COVID, but we had a significant, major event — especially those of us here in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with the murder of George Floyd,’ [North Community High School principal Mauri] Friestleben said. ‘We have not collectively processed (all of this) in person.’ It’s not just Minneapolis. In a recent University of Minnesota survey, sixth through 12th graders across the state said getting help with mental health was one of the biggest challenges they were facing.”

Building to a close. KSTP’s Eric Rasmussen report: “After plans to abruptly close Cedar Riverside Community School were announced last month, 5 INVESTIGATES reviewed hundreds of pages of reports and complaints revealing its collapse was nearly a decade in the making. The records, obtained from the Minnesota Department of Education, describe long-term dysfunction, upheaval and growing dissatisfaction among parents whose complaints intensified in the last year.”

Tonight. WCCO reports: “The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx organization is taking part Wednesday in a ‘critical conversation’ concerning systemic racism and policing. The organization is partnering with the National Urban League and the antiracism nonprofit RISE to hold a discussion that will be streamed live on social media. The talk, entitled ‘Beyond Justice,’ is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.”

In other news…

Building blocks: “Soaring lumber prices, material shortages challenge Duluth builders” [Duluth News Tribune]

More vandalism at George Floyd Square: “Video shows ax-wielding man inflicting damage to George Floyd Square” [Star Tribune]

Star on and off the field: “A Super Bowl ring, a master’s degree and a family legacy in teaching” [KARE 11]

Potties for pedalers: “Where’s the nearest restroom? U of M website directs cyclists there” [Star Tribune]

You deserve a little “whee” time: “After Being Closed Last Year Due To COVID, Valleyfair Is Opening This Weekend” [WCCO]

Coda: “After 33 years, Duluth’s Electric Fetus permanently closing” [KSTP]

Raise a glass: “Philip Barker, legendary Nye’s bartender, dies at 74” [Star Tribune]