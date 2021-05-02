Gunman kills two at Wisconsin casino

The AP’s Mike Roeper reports: “A gunman killed two people at a Wisconsin casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was killed by police late Saturday, in what authorities said appeared to be a targeted attack. Brown County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe the gunman was seeking a specific person he was angry at. … Neither the gunman nor the shooting victims were immediately identified. … The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Oneida Casino, operated by the Oneida Nation on the western side of Green Bay, with the casino tweeting that an active shooter was on the scene.”

In the Star Tribune, Jim Buchta writes: “Think buying a house is like a combat sport these days? Try building one. … ‘Demand is unlike anything we’ve ever seen,’ said Jamie Tharp, Minnesota division president for Pulte Homes, one of the metro’s biggest builders. Buyers are being pitted against buyers as builders devise unusual tactics aimed at limiting sales, including waiting lists, caps on sales and e-mail lotteries that blindly pick who gets to buy the home.”

KARE 11 reports: “A crowd gathered outside North Memorial Hospital Saturday, holding a vigil for a young boy in critical condition after a Friday afternoon shooting. Minneapolis police said he was shot while inside a vehicle near the 3400 block of Morgan Avenue North. They did not release the boy’s name, but said Saturday that he is still in critical condition. On Saturday, community members gathered outside the hospital for a vigil.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Kavita Kumar writes: “After a year of steep job losses and a tepid bounceback, many companies are ramping up hiring as the economy is rebounding, consumer spending is on the rise and vaccines are rolling out. But some employers are finding out, as others discovered last summer and fall, that it’s not necessarily easy to hire workers, even with so many people on the sidelines because of the pandemic. … Labor availability was the top challenge, aside from consumer demand, cited by businesses in the region in a mid-April survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.”

FOX 9’s reports: “It was a great day to be out and about in Minnesota as the state saw summer-like weather on Saturday, sending the thermometer into the high 80s in the metro, while some parts of the state pushed into the 90s for the first time this year. At MSP Airport, they recorded a temperature of 87 degrees. Highs in the metro mostly floated in the mid-to-high 80s. While to the south and west of the metro, cities from Marshall to Mankato hit 90 with Montevideo and Hutchinson recording a high of 91 degrees.”

KSTP-TV’s Crystal Bui reports: “It was a big day for friends and family of some Minnesota National Guard members. They returned home on Saturday from Africa after being gone for almost a year.…Members of the Minnesota Army National Guard were escorted from the airport and back to Rosemount. … They say their mission in the Horn of Africa was to provide force protection through security forces in the region of Djibouti, Somalia and Kenya.”