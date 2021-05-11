Judge says no to cameras at Kimberly Potter hearing

That’s going to be one crowded Zoom. The AP reports (via KSTP): “A Minnesota judge on Tuesday denied media requests to allow cameras at an upcoming hearing for a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s death. … Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu rejected requests by several media organizations to record an omnibus hearing Monday for Potter. Court rules allow such recording only when both parties consent. Potter objected. … Chu’s denial Tuesday was limited to the omnibus hearing, which will be conducted via Zoom. The purpose of the hearing is to go over evidence and determine if there is probable cause to believe that the defendant committed a crime.”

Aw, shucks. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “President Joe Biden commended Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic and Republican governors from five other states Tuesday for ‘meeting the moment’ and using creative outreach to increase COVID-19 vaccinations. … The president called Walz a ‘stand-up guy’ and offered Minnesota and the other states as examples of how to make vaccine access easier for people who have been hesitant or have struggled to make time to get their shots.”

Win some, lose some. KSTP’s Tommy Wiita reports: “On Tuesday, the Minnesota State High School League Representative Assembly voted down the proposed amendment to add boys’ volleyball as a sanctioned sport in state high schools. … According to the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association, high school boys’ volleyball is growing in interest. Currently, there are 41 schools across the state fielding 70 teams with hundreds of players. … In addition, the MSHSL voted on creating a separate high school wrestling tournament for girls to compete in. That vote passed, 44-4.”

Bringing home the beacon. The Star Tribune’s Susan Du reports: “A 35-foot light pole will serve as a beacon for visitors to the first new riverfront park space in north Minneapolis since 2007. … The Minneapolis Parks Foundation raised $18.1 million to help pay for the 26th Avenue North Overlook and Water Works redevelopment of Mill Ruins Park in downtown Minneapolis. On Tuesday, the foundation and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced the completion of the Overlook. … Abutting the Mississippi River at N. 26th Avenue, the overlook is an oval platform encircling the light pole, which can beam a variety of colors into the sky to guide visitors to the Hawthorne neighborhood.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Crime pattern: “‘U’ Officials: Several Students Robbed Of Cellphones In Past 5 Days On Minneapolis Campus” [WCCO]

Tackling the important issues: “Wisconsin To Vote On Requiring National Anthem Before Sporting Events” [WCCO]

RIP: “Twin Cities playwright and critic William Randall Beard dies at 64” [Star Tribune]

Running back to normal: “Grandma’s Marathon to allow spectators, host celebration” [WDIO]

New stage: “The Guthrie, Closed More Than a Year, Announces Reopening” [PUBLICATION]

Happy birthday: “Minnesota celebrates 163rd Statehood Day” [KSTP]