Kimberly Potter trial date set for Dec. 6

Date set. The Star Tribune’s Washington Post reports: “Kimberly A. Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who was charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright, is set to stand trial at the end of the year, a Minneapolis judge ruled Monday. … Hennepin County Judge Regina M. Chu said during a Monday virtual omnibus hearing that she found probable cause to support the charges against Potter and set a tentative trial date for Dec. 6.”

Dropping the mask requirement. The Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet reports: “Target will no longer require vaccinated customers and employees to wear masks in its stores unless mandated by local ordinances. … Target is joining other major retailers such as Walmart and Costco on updating the mask requirement after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask in most settings. A Target spokesman had said late last week that the company was reviewing updated guidance as it examined its coronavirus safety measures.”

Just a few bad apples. KMSP’s Tom Lyden reports: “There are 86 Minneapolis Police officers who might need to have their discipline history disclosed if the officers were to testify in court, the FOX 9 Investigators have learned. … So-called ‘Brady Cops,’ could have a history of misconduct, dishonesty, or abuse that would need to be reviewed in court chambers before being disclosed to the defense in a court proceeding. The disclosure is required under a 1963 U.S. Supreme Court decision that, among other things, requires exculpatory evidence is shared with the defense.”

Checking in with Maya Moore. The New York Times’s Kurt Streeter reports: “When you speak with Maya Moore and her husband, Jonathan Irons, a single word comes up with drumbeat constancy. … Freedom. … ‘It’s everything to us,’ Moore said during an interview last week. … She wasn’t talking just about the fact that Irons is out of prison after serving 23 years for a crime he always insisted he did not commit. She was talking about how, after struggling to overturn his conviction, she has more time and energy to fight for criminal justice reform.”

In other news…

Oake returns: “Almost 2 years after departure from The Current, Brian Oake is back at Cities 97.1” [BringMeTheNews]

On the Crow Wing River: “Searching for Jane Fonda at the Line 3 Protests” [Minneapolis.St.Paul]

Nimrod, you say? “These treasure hunters found an old mortar. They took it to a Nimrod, Minn., bar to show it off” [West Central Tribune]