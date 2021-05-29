Lawsuit alleges Daunte Wright shot, disabled teen in 2019

WCCO-TV reports: “A mother is suing the estate of Daunte Wright, alleging the young man killed by Brooklyn Center police last month shot her teenage son in the head two years ago, causing ‘serious, disabling, and permanent injuries.’ The lawsuit … alleges Wright ‘shot and badly injured’ Caleb Livingston in May of 2019 ….LeMay says Livingston, now 18, was once friends with Wright, but they had a ‘falling out,’ culminating with Livingstone beating up Wright in front of a group of people in May of 2019. She alleges Wright then retaliated by shooting Livingston outside a Minneapolis gas station.”

KSTP’s Brett Hofland reports: “Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions are officially a thing of the past. On Friday, the state dropped capacity and distancing limits. For Minnesota businesses, this is a sigh of relief for many who have been experiencing ups and downs during this pandemic. ‘This weekend we got a lot of good sales for today and throughout the weekend,’ said David Bresette, general manager of Marcus Oakdale Cinemas.”

Frederick Melo writes for the Pioneer Press: “The St. Paul City Council recently gave its blessing, by unanimous vote, to a new Ramsey County tax levy dedicated toward affordable housing, half of which will be situated within the capital city. The goal is to raise up to $11.6 million annually for deeply affordable housing countywide. Ramsey County is the only county in the metro that does not impose its own Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy.”

FOX 9’s Tom Lyden reports: “Ten years later, Lori Christensen, the so-called ‘Neighbor From Hell,’ is still harassing neighbors, but she’s moved to a different quiet cul-de-sac in White Bear Township, according to neighbors and prosecutors. Her exploits are also keeping one couple from selling their home and escaping. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Christensen, 58, with two counts of stalking. If convicted, it would be her third violation in ten years.”

Says FOX 9’s Jeff Wald: “There was no Game 7 magic for the Minnesota Wild Friday night in Las Vegas. The Wild’s season came to an end in a 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights in front of more than 12,000 fans at T-Mobile Arena, led by a hat trick for Mattias Janmark.”

Neal Justin reports for the Star Tribune: “Sam Kavanaugh, a Minneapolis substitute teacher, has been crowned the winner of the ‘Jeopardy’ Tournament of Champions. The native of Carlton, Minn., bested second-place finisher Jennifer Quail by more than $16,000 in the two-day competition. Kavanaugh, who graduated from Carleton College in 2013, earned $250,000.”

The Pioneer Press’ Kathy Berdan writes: “When the Como Zoo’s star performer Sparky the Sea Lion made his annual trek from his winter indoor home to the St. Paul zoo’s Seal Island, he had to be crated up and hauled there. It was, obviously, a stressful annual endeavor. … Not any more. Como Harbor, a huge new exhibit space smack dab in the heart of the zoo, opens June 3 with underwater tunnels to take Sparky and Co. from their indoor shelter to sparkling new saltwater pools with shade, rocks, a performance stage and plenty of places for visitors to watch their underwater spins, swims, flips and floats.”