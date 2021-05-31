Legislators continue to meet privately to work out state budget details

Jessie Van Berkel and Briana Bierschbach write for the Star Tribune: “Minnesota lawmakers are debating how to spend $52 billion in state dollars and billions more in federal pandemic aid. They’re trying to resolve thorny policy issues including policing and election reform. And they’re doing it almost entirely in private. Since leaders adjourned the regular legislative session on May 17 with a broad outline for a budget deal, legislators have retreated to daily conversations behind the scenes ahead of an expected mid-June special session to finish the work.”

The AP and MPR report: “Authorities say one person died and six people were wounded in a series of shooting incidents that happened in Minneapolis overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Upton Avenue North. They later learned that a man involved in that incident arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound; he died from his injuries. … The other shootings were reported between 10:49 p.m. Saturday and 5:22 a.m. Sunday, police said — including one just after midnight on the 1400 block of Portland Avenue that left a man in critical condition.”

WCCO-TV reports: “A walk for peace wove through the streets of north Minneapolis Sunday to support the families of the three children who were recently shot in the city. Two young girls have died in the past two weeks after being shot in the head by stray bullets. Six-year-old Aniya Allen, passed on May 19, two days after she was shot while in her family’s car on the way home from McDonald’s. Nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, who was shot while jumping on a trampoline during a birthday party, died this week. Raishawn is her father.”

Also for MPR, Matt Mikus writes: “The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder has documented daily life in the Twin Cities’ Black community for more than 85 years. But until recently, finding stories from that rich past meant slogging through stacks of old newsprint. Now, that history can be found with a few clicks. Archives reaching back to 1934 are online now at the Minnesota Historical Society’s digital newspaper hub.”

Article continues after advertisement

KSTP-TV reports: “A woman who was found dead inside a burning SUV late Thursday in south Minneapolis has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified 78-year-old Rosalyn Frances Bailey of Bloomington as the person who was found just before 11 p.m. Thursday at Coldwater Spring Park on the 5600 block of Minnehaha Park Drive South. Police were investigating the death as ‘suspicious’ and said she was found with traumatic injuries inside the vehicle.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh writes: “Minnesota transportation officials have plotted out a detailed road map that they hope will encourage people across the state to choose walking from place to place more often than driving. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Statewide Pedestrian System Plan, two years in the making at a cost of roughly $600,000, provides policy and investment guidance to government decisionmakers for what can be done over the next 20 years to improve where people walk across and along state roads and highways.”

Peter Passi writes in the Duluth News-Tribune: “At 200 square feet, the home Sean Dixon plans to build in Duluth’s Central Hillside this summer promises to be the smallest permanent residence built in the city in recent history. But Dixon, CEO of Simply Tiny Development, based in Colorado, plans to build 13 more of the compact rental units in Duluth, assuming the local market responds as positively as he expects it will. The small footprint of the homes opens up opportunities for heretofore unrealized infill development, said Jason Hale, senior housing planner for the city of Duluth. … Hale said the downsized homes aren’t for everyone but have generated a lot of interest.”